Bestselling Zippo lighters in 2022

The year was 1932, and dissatisfied with the lighters of the day, George Grant Blaisdell launched Zippo Manufacturing Company to create stylish, windproof lighters. He took inspiration from Austrian lighters; however, their design was a little inefficient and flimsy and required two hands to operate. Thus, Blaisdell decided to reconstruct the Austrian lighter.

This led to the launch of the first Zippo lighter in 1933 and the rest is history. It’s been 90 years and Zippo is still dominating the lighter market. Here, we have shortlisted five of the bestselling Zippo lighters that are still burning bright in style.

Zippo Colored Lighters

What makes Zippo colored lighter so popular is its sleek design featuring a durable metal case that’s built to last. The Zippo lighter is chrome-plated and bonded with a micro-thin, scratch-resistant coating. Interestingly, there is no logo on this lighter except the Zippo hallmark (that too only if you want). The windproof lighter is refillable and available in a wide range of colorful finishes from high polish indigo to Black Ice.

Zippo Brass Pocket Lighters

Introduced in 1982 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Zippo, the brass lighter is part of the brand’s most popular lighter collections with a wide array of styles, sizes, and designs. Its metal construction is about 1.5 times as thick as a standard Zippo case. Like all Zippo lighters, the windproof design has a glossy brass surface. Brushed Brass, High Polish Brass, Herringbone Sweep, Diagonal Weave and Gold Dust are few of the finishes available in the collection.

Zippo Wolf Lighters

The Zippo wolf lighter collection is a fan favorite. The lighters are made using two of Zippo’s imprint methods – color image and emblem attachments. Each lighter has a bottom stamp suggesting the year it was made. It is refillable and is backed by Zippo’s famous lifetime guarantee. It is available in four different lighter cases – brushed chrome, street chrome, black matte, and black ice. Moreover, its windproof design will work practically everywhere.

Butane Lighter Insert – Double Torch

With a slim silhouette and a sleek design, Zippo double torch butane lighter deploys double flames at the push of a button. Both the single and double butane inserts offer clean and high-precision odorless flames. With quick and easy ignition, the lighter is durable and built to last. The double beam provides a windproof heat source almost everywhere and it can be easily recharged and reused. The butane fluid is sold separately.

Zippo Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Lighters

Zippo Harley-Davidson motorcycle lighters are a treat for the fans of the major motorcycle manufacturer. These lighters are created using Zippo’s imprint methods of color image and emblem attachments. The Harley-Davidson logo has been placed at the center of this high-polish chrome model, giving it a sleek and classy appearance. The lighter comes in a windproof design that works anywhere and is available in various other design formats.