Ten finest Netflix original movies you must watch

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services that never disappoints and keeps bringing great content to the viewers. In order to compete with its Hollywood rivals, Netflix has become its own movie studio. Earlier this year, Netflix promised to bring a new original movie every single week of 2021 and it is delivering on that announcement.

Catering to all genres, there is something for everyone on Netflix: mystery, horror, thriller, romance, comedy and so much more. We have compiled a list of the 10 best Netflix original movies of 2021 so far.

A Woman in the Window

This psychological thriller is a mind-blowing story that will keep you on your toes through its 1 hour and 40 minute run. With a Hitchcockian style, the story revolves around Dr. Anna Fox, an agoraphobic child psychologist, who befriends her neighbor Jane. As she is afraid to go out of her posh New York City brownstone, she spends her downtime watching people through her window. One fateful night, she witnesses Jane being attacked in the house across the street and informs the police. What happens next forces Anna to confront her perception of reality.

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines

In a world when we all have forgotten how to mingle with nature and our loved ones outside of our electronic devices, the Mitchells embark on a family road trip before Katie Mitchell moves away for college. Little did they know that they must fight for the survival of humanity as a robot invasion puts everyone in danger. The Mitchells vs. The Machines received critical acclaim from critics and audiences alike for a heartwarming story of a dysfunctional family as they renew their bond while saving the world. This movie is a must watch.

The White Tiger

Based on a 2008 novel of the same name, The White Tiger follows a riveting story of a quick-witted and ambitious Indian driver who wants to escape from poverty and succeed as an entrepreneur. It stars Adarsh Gourav in his first leading role, Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao. Gourav takes the center stage as Balram Halwai as a man who blackmails his way into the service of a rich couple. Despite their kind behavior, Balram realizes that he is still leading a poor man’s life and must take some drastic steps to move ahead in life.

Passing

This black and white drama film is based on the 1929 novel of the same name that mentions African-Americans who had light skin color to pass as white. Set in 1920s New York City, the movie follows two Black women who can pass as white, Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson) and Clare Kendry (Ruth Negga). Clare chooses to do so and marries a wealthy white man, while Irene embraces her identity and marries a Black man. Both are leading happy and peaceful lives, but when fate brings them together, things begin to unravel.

The Guilty

This crime thriller is a remake of the 2018 eponymous Danish film. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 call operator, Joe Baylor, the movie follows him over the course of a single day. A troubled police detective demoted to the job of 911 operator, Baylor scrambles to save a distressed caller during a distressing day of surprises and reckonings. With a chase to save the life of a kidnapped woman and a thrilling plot, Gyllenhaal gives one of his most memorable performances in this movie.

The Fear Street Trilogy

The Fear Street Trilogy became an instant hit amongst the slasher fans. This smart three-part film series is one of the best outings of Netflix in a while. Set across multiple centuries, the interconnected movies tell the tale of the twin towns of Shadyside and Sunnyvale. While Shadyside has been plagued by evil spirits, Sunnyvale is doing quite well. The series focuses on a group of teenagers who take on the menacing evil spirits haunting their hometown Shadyside. The horror series is based on R. L. Stone’s book series of the same name.

Pieces of a Woman

One of Netflix’s first outings this year, Pieces of a Woman is arguably one of the best original stories. The movie follows a young woman struggling with loss and grief when she loses her baby. As she tries to cope with her loss, her other relations suffer due to the void left behind. The aftermath of the tragic pregnancy cuts through her marriage like a sharp knife. Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBoeuf and Ellen Burstyn give outstanding performances, so much so that Kirby earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress as the leading character.

I Care A Lot

Rosamund Pike left people in awe and shock with her mind-blowing performance as Amy in Gone Girl and her latest movie I Care A Lot will give you the same vibes. The Netflix original follows a sketchy guardian, Marla (Pike), who tricks her elderly wards out of their savings. Life was going smoothly for Marla when she meets her match in a woman (Dianne Wiest) with powerful ties to a mafia-like crime organization. Her brilliant work earned Pike a Golden Globe award.

The Dig

Set in the early 20th century Britain on the verge of World War II, a wealthy landowner widow hires a team of archaeologists to investigate the mounds on her property. The dig reveals a wooden ship from the Dark ages. The movie tells the moving story of unearthing the Sutton Hoo treasure while capturing the beauty of English countryside. This period drama comprises a brilliant cast that includes Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan. It is an inspiring and educational tale that is one of the best movies about archeologists.

Moxie

Moxie is a coming-of-age comedy starring Amy Poehler, Hadley Robinson, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Lauren Tsai and Josephine Lang among others. The story revolves around 16-year-old Vivian who starts a feminist magazine to empower young women in her school against bullying, sexual harassment, and rape. She finds inspiration in her mother’s young rebel personality to anonymously publish a zine to challenge the sexist status quo at her Texas high school. It is a brilliant piece on how young people can raise voice against the wrongs of society.