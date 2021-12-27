Things you didn’t know about “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Ever since Avengers: Endgame, fans wondered how will Tom Holland’s Spider-Man navigate his way as the friendly neighborhood web-slinger without his mentor Tony Stark aka Iron Man. However, he managed to work fine in Spider-Man: Far From Home until Mysterio revealed his identity and his whole world unraveled.

The fans began to wonder what will happen to Spider-Man and two years later, Spider-Man: No Way Home came to our screens to give some answers and set new plots in motion for the MCU. Many have watched the third installment of Tom Holland’s superhero movie and loved it for numerous reasons. However, without spoiling the movie too much for those who have not seen it yet, we have listed a handful of things that you didn’t know about Marvel’s new outing.

Biggest movie of 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the highest-grossing film of 2021. Well, it’d have been rather disappointing given the plot and star cast of the movie if it hadn’t. According to media data analytics firm Comscore, the last film to gross over $1 billion was Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It is the first pandemic-era movie to top $1 billion, worldwide. It has also become Sony Pictures’ biggest film ever, beating 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which grossed about $404.5 million for the studio.

Introduction of multiverse

While the first phase of MCU explored the vastness of space and life in other galaxies, this time the studio introduced the popular concept of multiverse, wherein it brought together different people from multiple universes. The movie saw the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, both of whom donned the spider suit alongside Tom Holland and fought some popular villains together. It also opened various possibilities for Marvel’s further storylines.

Sets plot for Doctor Strange 2

2016’s Doctor Strange may not have been everyone’s cup of tea and it may not have been the most successful MCU movie, but Benedict Cumberbatch’s superhero role sure enthralled his fans. The Sherlock Holmes actor appeared in Spider-Man’s latest movie, trying to make the world forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man until the spell goes awry and starts to tear the fabric of reality. This bungle sets the plot for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where he will be seen handling the threats from multiverse.

Andrew Garfield may get third movie

We all saw Andrew Garfield aka the Amazing Spider-Man lying for his dear life that he was not in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Well, we know how that turned out to be. After Andrew’s third superhero outing was canceled, MCU’s latest movie may get a chance of redeeming the Amazing spider-Man. “No Way Home” gives a chance at redeeming his failed attempt to live up to Tobey’s outings. The sequel portrayed Garfield as a more relatable, broken and sympathetic light, which could pave way for his third superhero movie.

Spider-Men and Spider-Verse

Now Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse came out in 2018, but “No Way Home” brings the live-action version to the big screen. The appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men in the latest spidey movie solidifies Spider-Verse’s relevance in the superhero media. Only further developments will tell what MCU makes of it or won’t, but it sure will be interesting to witness Spider-Verse.