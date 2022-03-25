This is what you can expect at WWE WrestleMania 38

We are on a road to WrestleMania 38 and the professional wrestling world is ready to invade the lone star state. The 38th anniversary of the biggest wrestling show on Earth is getting bigger, better and badder with a star-studded lineup of matches pipelined for the show. With Texas hosting the event for the fourth time, you can expect some fireworks, beer showers, stone cold stunners, and tens and thousands of fans chanting, ‘You Still Got It’ and ‘This is Awesome’ to add flair to the show.

The event like the previous two WrestleMania’s (WrestleMania 36-37) is a two-day affair and is being hailed as ‘The Most Stupendous Two-Night Event in WrestleMania History.’ So, if you are a wrestling junkie, like me, mark your calendars and don’t miss it for anything because this is indeed once in a lifetime experience for wrestling nerds who want to see some high-flying action at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Though we are still days away from the WWE marque event, we thought of doing a rundown on some of the interesting things to expect from the Texas show.

Lesnar-Roman main event may fall flat

‘Champion vs Champion’, ‘Winner Takes All’, ‘Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time’, no matter how WWE decides to sell it, the truth is, we have seen it like a zillion times and fans have eventually lost interest in it. Leaving their WrestleMania 31 clash aside, which was actually a good match, thanks to Seth Rollins cashing Money in the Bank briefcase, making it an instant classic; the other stuff between the two has been dull, boring, and absolutely lame.

This is the third WrestleMania clash between the two and, I am afraid, fans might just boo their hearts out at it. The good part is that Brock Lesnar is the babyface here while Reigns is portraying heel, so if WWE and Lesnar have some sassy script, suplex and F5 in their arsenal, there is a possibility of it turning out to be a good one. Otherwise, all indications are suggesting the Day-two main event to fall flat on its face.

Logan Paul is the star WWE needs

Whether you like him or you hate him but you simply cannot ignore him. Logan Paul is a decorated YouTuber and social media personality and apparently a big-time crush of a lot of women out there. WWE makes sure they add some celebrity flavor to the WrestleMania dish and this year, Jake Paul is their lucky draw. We saw Bad Bunny pull out some crazy stuff last year and the stakes for Jake Paul would be sky-high considering his boxing background.

I am not very sure about his wrestling abilities but he surely can box a little and we have seen glimpses of it in an exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather. Leaving wrestling aside, it would be interesting, how he patches with his teammate Miz and reacts when Rey Mysterio or his son hit him up with a 619, if it ever happens (I hope it does). Nevertheless, he could be the Star of the night WWE needs to keep the show moving forward. One can also expect his brother Jake Paul to interfere and pull out a win for the celebrated social media personality.

Texas Rattle Snake Stuns KO

The two-night extravaganza is taking place in Texas and how can you not have the Texas rattlesnake, Stone Cold Steve Austin, chugging some beers in the middle of the ring. With Austin being invited to the Kevin Owens show, fans are speculating it to be more than a banter talk or a beer party. Well, I won’t be surprised to see Austin hitting Kevin Owens a stone-cold stunner in an official match.

The match is not confirmed but the trash-talking, beer-drinking, hell-breaking star might have some final gasps left for one last match with Owens, a scapegoat fed to the WWE Hall of Famer.

Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes

Let’s be honest, Seth Rollins is the best wrestler in the WWE at present. If anyone chooses to disagree, he can go and watch AEW. The man has been single handily running the company for the past eight years. After the departure and limited appearances of stalwarts like John Cena, CM Punk, Undertaker, and Triple H, it’s Seth Rollins who’s kept the momentum going, be it with the Shield or without them. Portraying a heel to perfection and looking absolutely gorgeous with babyface turn, the man has done it all to deserve another main event. And guess what, he is not even having a WrestleMania match!

Well, I am anticipating WWE is building something big for the Seth Freakin’ Rollins and with Cody Rhodes departing from AEW and signing with WWE (as per reports), the architect might just have the match at the grandest stage of them all, which WWE has kept as a surprise for its fans. And trust me boy, if Rhodes makes an appearance, not only will the crowd will go bonkers, some might even need immediate CPR.

Edge and Styles could steal the show

While Ronda Rousey and Charlotte would be the main event on day one of WrestleMania, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar’s fight will be the highlight of day two, the buzz in the wrestling community is about Edge vs AJ Styles. The Rated R Superstar and the Hall of Famer who announced his retirement from professional wrestling in 2011, made a comeback at the 2020 Royal Rumble, delivering vicious spears to every athlete in the ring.

Since then, there is no looking back for the man who is often regarded as the best heel in the business. Edge, after his comeback, was mostly booked a babyface and enjoyed some classic one-on-one matches with his former tag team partner Randy Orton in a long rivalry. However, WWE decided to shuffle things a bit and have now booked him as a heel against the ‘phenomenal one ’AJ Styles.

Styles is undoubtedly the best technical wrestler of all time (with no disrespect to Seth Rollins) and might just deliver the classic with Edge that WWE is banking on. If I was Vince Vince McMahon (CEO of WWE), and not have this as my main event, I’d rather pass on the business to Shane McMahon or Triple H (his son-in-law) and go to the Himalayas to seek some wisdom.