Amazing Oscar-nominated movies to stream right now

The nominees for the 94th Academy Awards were announced last month, and you can stream almost all of the titles from home. Sprawling a variety of genres, many of these Oscar nominees originated on streamers such as Netflix and Apple TV+. Streaming platforms backed a number of films that garnered public affection and secured significant nominations.

Some of the best picture nominees are not available for streaming yet and some have since left these platforms. Before the rest disappear, let’s stream these brilliant works from the cinema industry that have made their way to the Oscars this year.

Don’t Look Up – Netflix

Simply brilliant, Don’t Look Up was one of the best Netflix movies of 2021. The movie follows a duo of scientists as they discover a planet-destroying comet heading towards the earth, alas, nobody is listening to the scientists. It is a funny idea, which becomes even funnier with how closer it hits to the home. The movie has been nominated for best picture, original screenplay, score, and film editing.

Tick, Tick…Boom! – Netflix

Andrew Garfield shines in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut Tick, Tick…Boom! The Netflix movie landed a pair of Oscar nominations, including best actor and film editing. The film is based on the autobiographical musical by playwright Jonathan Larson played by Garfield. The story tells the tale of an aspiring composer in New York City who is worried about life and choices he had made while navigating the ups and downs of love and friendships.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Apple TV+

Based on the 2000 documentary of the same name by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, The Eyes of Tammy Faye features Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield as Tammy Faye Bakker and her husband, Jim. The movie follows the couple in the 1970s, as they rise from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park. The role earned Jessica her third Oscar nomination.

The Power of the Dog – Netflix

This Netflix movie, starring Benedict Cumberbatch in his best yet role, picked 12 Oscar nominations, including best picture, writing and directing honors for filmmaker, best actor, supporting actress and supporting actor honors. The movie follows an overbearing rancher who responds with mocking cruelty when his brother brings home a new wife and her teenage son, until surprising revelations come to the surface.

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Apple TV+

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand lead Joel Coen’s adaptation The Tragedy of Macbeth. The film revolves around a Scottish lord who becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will be the next King of Scotland. The movie received three nominations for best actor, best cinematography and best production design. The movie has been filmed in black and white, with minimalist production design.

Spencer – Hulu

Kristen Stewart was probably the best choice to play Princess Diana, which is why she has earned an Oscar nomination for best actress. The movie follows the marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles as it grew stale over time. With rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the queen’s estate.