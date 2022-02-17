Drive to Survive Season 4 gets release date – Facts worth your attention

After the thrilling shenanigans of the Formula 1 2021 season, the anticipation for the next installation of Drive to Survive has grown exponentially. What happened in the dying laps of the Abu Dhabi GP, is F1 fans’ curiosity, as each one of them has their own point of view of things, depending on whether they are in the Lewis or Max camp.

After much speculation, Netflix’s fourth season of the blockbuster motorsports series will drop on your screens on March 11, 2022. The Drive to Survive Season 4 will be aired on Netflix before the inaugural high-octane Grand Prix of the 2022 season in Bahrain.

Max Verstappen stays clear of controversies

The fourth edition of the documentary will miss newly crowned world champion Max Verstappen who’s decided not to be a part of the show. Even though the series will mostly revolve around him and Lewis’ on track rivalry, we won’t get any opinion from Max on how events unfolded behind closed doors.

According to him, the documentary faked some of the rivalries to attract attention, and the Dutch driver is not someone who likes dramatic show of things. Max added that once he saw the series, he completely stopped giving interviews to the on-ground crew so that nothing could be documented.

Totto vs. Horner will spice things up

The F1 2021 season is one of the best (if not the best) Formula 1 season of all time for its sheer adrenaline-inducing character. The tough battle between Lewis and Max was equally matched by the rivalry between the top two competing teams in the pinnacle of motorsports.

Team principles Totto Wolf and Christian Horner missed no chance of locking horns with each other – being quite vocal about their opinions and emotions after controversial on and off-track action. The Season 4 of the series will reveal more insights on what went on in the paddock behind the cameras, and the strategies each team had to outsmart others.

Number of episodes and other details

To spice things up like all times, the Season 4 of Drive to Survive will air 10 episodes for motorsports fans. Each one of them will be enthralling to watch given the nature of the 2021 F1 season from the start till the cliff-hanging end.

It has to be kept in mind that the 2021 season had 22 races and there will definitely be more startling revelation that’ll be unfolded. This time around academy award winner James Gay-Reese and Paul Martin, who’ve given us hit documentaries of sporting legends like Ayrton Senna and Diego Maradona for Box to Box Films, have produced Season 4.

Trailer yet to be revealed

Even though fans cannot wait for the series to be aired, just under a month away now, the spicy trailer is yet to show up. Netflix and Formula 1 want to garner exponential attention for this season, and we expect them to delay it as far as they can.

Expect the trailer to run through the two-champion driver’s glorious moments and the high-speed entanglements at corners more than once in the 2021 season. Along with this, we will also see the most unexpected wins and heart-wrenching losses in the season.