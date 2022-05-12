Eight best sandwiches worth every foodie’s appetite

Sandwiches are simple yet one of the most popular foods around the world. When it comes to sandwiches, there are so many possibilities and versions of the snack food that make it a difficult task to pick one as your favorite. It has gotten several snazzy, tangy, and spicy makeovers throughout the years, catering to everyone’s taste palette. Americans have created dozens of regional variations of many popular sandwiches and so is true of other countries.

Today we are going to look at a handful of the yummiest sandwiches from around the world that have been one of the major draws of world travel. The best part is that you don’t even have to plan any big trips just to taste these sandwiches filled with mouthwatering condiments and filling; you can make them at home! So let’s find out which sandwiches from across the globe are the best. Needless to say, if you love food, you have to try each one of these sandwiches.

Shawarma, Middle East

Shawarma is a popular Middle Eastern dish that is made with meat cut into thin slices, arranged in a cone-like shape, and roasted on a slowly-turning vertical rotisserie. The sandwich is originally made with lamb or mutton, however, various chicken, turkey, beef, and veal variations have been created in the past few years. It is topped with tomatoes, onions and parsley, and hot sauce, if preferred.

Montreal Smoked Meat Sandwich, Canada

Montreal smoked meat sandwich is an overstuffed sandwich from Quebec. It is made with smoked beef brisket that is layered between slices of light rye bread and topped with tangy yellow mustard. For Montreal-style smoked meat, the brisket must be soaked in brine for about a week or two for savory aromatics like coriander, peppercorn, and garlic to get absorbed before the meat is smoked.

Cuban Sandwich, US

A Cuban sandwich is an adaptation of a ham and cheese sandwich that likely originated in Florida. It was once a luxury item in Cuba but has become a favorite among food lovers in Florida, Miami and Tampa. Also made with salami, this sandwich layered with boiled ham, roasted pork, pickles, mustard, Swiss chess and butter stuffed inside pieces of fluffy Cuban bread is simply amazing.

Cucumber Sandwich, UK

Originating in the United Kingdom, cucumber sandwiches are little pieces of cool respite on the hot summer days. These sandwiches are traditional English afternoon tea snacks, often served alongside platters of scones and mini-pastries. It is made with extra soft bread with crusts removed, which then are layered with thinly-cut cucumber slices, butter and a light sprinkle of pepper and fresh herbs if you fancy.

Croque Monsieur/Madame, France

A classic French sandwich that originated in French cafes, this crunchy snack comes in female and male variations (madame et monsieur). The croquet monsieur is made with slices of white bread topped with grated cheese and stuffed with thinly sliced ham and emmental or gruyere dipped into egg batter and then fried for that extra crunch. The madame is made with egg component fried atop the sandwich instead of being placed inside.

Panini Sandwich, Italy

A Panini is a sandwich made from Italian bread that is toasted with pesto melty goodness inside. It is usually press-grilled to enhance flavors, and turn the bread more fragrant and crunchy. Most common bread used for the sandwich are baguette, ciabatta, focaccia and michetta. The bread is cut straight and filled with deli components like cheese, ham, salami or other food.

Bánh mì, Vietnam

This baguette sandwich is a culinary remnant of French colonialism and has been reinterpreted to their own taste by the Vietnamese. Bánh mì is now a popular street food, sold in nearly every street corner in Ho Chi Minh City, across the country and beyond its borders. The classic sandwich is pork-based, with Vietnamese-style pork roll, shredded pickled carrots, pickled daikon, cilantro leaves, mayo and other stuff. It is crunchy, savory and absolutely mouthwatering.

Katsu-sando, Japan

A cult-favorite snack from Japan, this sandwich has a deep-fried pork cutlet, which is pounded and breaded with panko and stuffed inside a fluffy, crustless Japanese white milk bread known as shokupan. Although there have been many western variations of this snack, katsu sando is traditionally garnished with ribbons of cabbage and comes in chicken and egg salad alterations as well. Pour over some barbeque sauce if you want.