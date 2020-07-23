Five accessories you need for your home office

The current global pandemic has coerced people to work from home. With the “new normal”, there are plenty of distractions, and productivity can be deeply affected. We have already acquainted you with computer desks, chairs, and portable tables suitable for working from home, now we will discuss some gizmos that will add convenience and help enhance productivity.

We’ve here rounded up essential accessories that can help you create an ideal workplace, which will allow you to work more efficiently without temporary glitches and distractions.

Anker PowerPort Cube USB Power Strip

The five-foot long power strip is equipped with 3 SC outlets and 3 USB ports to power everything within your reach. The power strip delivers an enhanced charge to USB devices with Anker’s prominent PowerIQ technology. Its tough coated power cable withstands pressure for enhanced safety and longevity.

Owing to its 2 ½ cubic inch size, this compact power strip saves space at your and can be moved around easily. It also features overload protection and a fire-retardant casing to ensure superior safety. The PowerPort Cube comes accompanied by an adhesive strip, a welcome guide, and an 18-month warranty.

Wemo Mini Smart Plug

The Wemo Mini Smart Plug makes an ideal gadget for home offices. It functions through your existing home Wi-Fi network to offer wireless control of lights and appliances. You simply need to plug Wemo Mini into an electrical outlet and connect a device to the Smart Plug. It features a sleek new form-factor, allowing you to stack Mini Smart Plugs in the same outlet to control the appliances whenever and wherever you want, with many scheduling and automation options.

It is a simple smart plug with a physical button and can also be voice-controlled with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Home Kit. All you need to do is to pair with voice built-in devices like Apple Home pod or Google Home and control the electric appliances with your voice.

Mini Desktop Fan

This small desktop fan acquires very little space on your workstation and is a great way to keep the place as cool as possible without turning the AC on. Its 360 degree up and down rotation allows you to adjust the airflow to exactly where you want it. With a noise-reduction motor and lightweight blades, the mini fan produces a strong airflow.

The 4-inch fan blades produce a strong airflow up to 2200 RPM. The grille is small, which minimizes the risk of accidental finger-hurting. No batteries are required as it can be used anywhere with a USB socket connectivity. Devised with low consumption design, the USB fan consumes 2.5-watt power per hour and saves up to 95 percent power in comparison to traditional AC fans.

AmazonBasics Ventilated Laptop Stand

This ventilated laptop stand will keep your laptop running cooler to help reduce crashes. The sleek-looking ventilated laptop stand from AmazonBasics combines metal-mesh panels with an adjustable height, providing a better working experience for you. It features a cord organizer with 6 slots. The height of the ventilated stand can be attuned as required. It can be adjusted from 12 to 35 degrees.

Raising the platform up tilts the laptop slightly forward, creating a comfortable angle for reading and typing. Whether you are working on a desk or on a couch, the stand can be easily set according to your optimal comfort. The forward tilt enhances the airflow around and under the laptop, while its flat mesh platform soaks and dispenses heat away from the laptop, keeping its battery healthy.

NANAMI Wireless Charging Stand

NANAMI wireless charger stand is perfect for home offices. It is packed with two charging coils, enabling free placement in both horizontal and vertical positions. It can be placed horizontally to enjoy videos while charging or go vertical for video conferencing or to use Face ID.

It is compatible with any device that supports USB charging. The wireless charger stand can charge your Qi-enabled smartphones. However, it is not a portable unit with a battery. This is a charger that stays plugged into a power outlet. All you need to do is to plug it into the wall and it’s ready to charge your phone.