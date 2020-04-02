Work from home computer desks to buy right now

Work from home is a norm in these tough times when going out is not an option, especially if you’re under strict lockdown instructions. As simple as it sounds, working from home can have its own perks as well as downsides. Productivity can be a major issue if you aren’t satisfied with your current work desk.

So, why keep struggling with a boring home office setup when there’s something better out there to get over this irk. Yes, we’ve got the three most ergonomically pleasing office desks which will never leave you with productivity issues. Plus, they have eye-pleasing designs that go well with any kind of home interior space.

Novogratz Computer Desk

First up we have the Novogratz Computer Desk with ample storage for your files, documents or books. The faux white marble computer desk with gold powder-coated metal hairpin legs has a distinct appeal.

It accommodates your laptop and still leaves ample space for a lamp or indoor plant. One thing that makes it a lucrative option is that when work from home is no longer required, it can be used as a vanity or a table in the hallway. The desk table is priced at $89 which is true value for money in every sense.

RENQ Furniture Computer Desk

Another option is the RENQ Furniture Computer Desk in cool blue and deep wood tone dual-color finish. The workstation is tailor-made for a geek who likes to have everything within arms reach.

There are dedicated storage drawers and shelves to display books, picture frames or other decorative stuff. The sturdy design makes this an ideal option for people wanting a workstation for serious work from home tasks. ENQ Furniture Computer Desk is available for $400.

Convenience Concepts Designs2Go Trestle Desk

If you like things minimal without compromising on aesthetics, go for the Convenience Concepts Designs2Go Trestle Desk. The work from home desk is easy to setup without much fuss and it can virtually fit in any kind of room according to your preference.

Set it up in the living room or bedroom or maybe change it around to another space every other week. There are ample storage shelves for keeping important items. The desk comes in cool bright blue for $98.62.