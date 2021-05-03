2021 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition rocks exclusive Saddle Brown leather interior

The 2021 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition has been revealed fitted with some exclusive options compared to other available models. Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition buyers get exclusive Saddle Brown leather upholstery paired with specially curated exterior colors. The Q50 is a premium four-door sedan that is available with all-wheel drive.

Q50 Signature Edition starts at $48,200 and is a limited production model. All versions of the Signature Edition feature a 300 horsepower twin-turbo V6 with rear-wheel-drive standard and all-wheel-drive available. The base all-wheel-drive model starts at $50,200.

The Signature Edition only offers Saddle Brown leather with available exterior colors, including Sunstone Red, Grand Blue, Majestic White, or Midnight Black. The only transmission offered is a seven-speed automatic that features a manual shift mode. Signature Edition incorporates all features found on the Q50 SENSORY trim, a new grade for 2021.

Features include black open-pore wood interior trim, advanced climate control with a Plasmacluster air purifier, Bose Performance Series audio with 16 speakers, and navigation with Lane guidance. The vehicle also includes Infiniti InTouch with dual high-definition touchscreens with an eight-inch upper and seven-inch lower screen.

The vehicle is available to order at all Infiniti dealerships right now. While the automaker says it’s a limited-edition vehicle, it is unclear how many units will be produced. It’s also unclear if the vehicle will carry market adjustments in the form of tacked on additional money that many dealerships charge for limited-edition vehicles. For 2021 the Q50 comes in Pure, Luxe, Sensory, and Red Sport 400 trims.