Five tasteful organic champagnes: A toast to Earth Day 2022

There are rich folks who work hard to get richer in order to have their share of caviar, catshit (coffee) and Cadillac. And then there are men who snag a beautiful partner from the ‘rich folks’ over a champagne conversation to celebrate the toast of life. For both these men, Champagne is an elixir that will keep them alive and kicking in their bad days and be the ultimate uplifter in their sad days.

It’s not necessary that we open a champagne bottle cork on just birthdays, parties or honeymoons. They deserve to be opened on other special occasions as well, what better than celebrating Earth Day with a champagne glass in our hand.

However, we must make sure that the champagne we are chugging is organic compared to the traditional byproduct of grapes grown using pesticides and fertilizers. Here, on the occasion of Earth Day 2022, we bring to you a list of the five expensive yet tasteful organic champagnes you can pop to pay homage to Mother Nature.

Champagne Marion-Bosser Brut Premier Cru 2012

An amalgamation of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grape variety, it is characterized by its orange color and taste tones. Costing $84, this champagne brings excellent evolution of flavors to your house party. It offers a harmonious balance of fruit flavors with hints of candied ginger and salted almond. One can even smell the wonderful aromas of freshly baked bread and feel revitalized.

Drappier Quattuor IV Blanc de Quatre Blancs

Costing $74, this champagne is a mixture of four white grapes namely Arbane, Chardonnay, Petit Meslier and Pinot Blanc. It is great for your taste buds and offers a savory and suave taste of raspberry jam and warm brioche which then combines with hints of acacia honey, beeswax, and marzipan.

André Beaufort Réserve Brut Champagne Grand

Hailing from André Beaufort vineyard situated at the Grand Cru Ambonnay, this beautiful wine is made of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grape variety. The wine smells like strawberries while tasting like cherry and with its sweet tangy flavor, it is highly fragrant. It will cost about $60 but is worth spending every penny over.

Vincent Couche Chloe Extra-Brut, Champagne

Priced at $62, Vincent Couche Chloe Extra-Brut, Champagne is a brilliant blend of delicate and rich flavors, this particular Champaign balances Chardonnay and Pinot Noir variety together. Packed with wonderful flavors of stone fruits, citrus, florals it is indeed excellent champagne that would vibrate your taste buds (not literally). It tastes quite dry with a slight hint of sweetness.

NV Champagne Lelarge-Pugeot Tradition Premier Cru Extra Brut

This is an expertly composed champagne that is riveting. Brought by Lelarge-Pugeot family, an eighth-generation winery, the sparkling wine is golden yellow in color. A bottle of champagne would cost about $44 and offer a wide range of flavors of apples or apricots. In addition, the champagne also offers a tangy hint of orange zest which is too good for your taste buds. A blend of variety, it is made of Meunier, Pinot Noir, and Chardonnay.