Beautiful FV Frangivento Sorpasso supercar comes in two versions

The FV Frangivento Sorpasso is a new Italian supercar that comes in two versions. One is called the Stradale, and the other is called the GTXX. The GTXX version can be named by the buyer, with the buyer getting to choose which numbers represent the “XX” in its name. Buyers of the cars can also use one of two personalization programs giving them 30 days to work side-by-side with stylists to design their own car.

The FV Frangivento Sorpasso Stradale is the vehicle seen in the images below, covered in solid Hermes Gray paint. The GTXX has a two-tone body and has a more aggressive look inspired by GT3 racing cars. The automaker is being coy with images of the interior of the vehicle at this time.

However, the interior of both cars will be covered in Alcantara and leather, with the interior created by the Mario Levi group. The cars will feature an optional Avatar Driving Assistant said to be an intelligent co-driver with customizable human features. The system is supposedly able to converse using natural language and act as sort of a traveling companion.

Power for both vehicles comes from a V10 engine. The Stradale version will make 650 horsepower permits naturally-aspirated V10 engine. FV Frangivento Sorpasso GTXX will use a supercharged version of the engine to make 850 horsepower.





The hotter version of the car promises to reach 62 mph from a standstill in 2.9 seconds. Top speed is listed as 214 miles per hour. One big mystery is price. Despite no pricing announcement, the automaker says that orders have already been booked, and the early buyers will receive their cars by the end of July.