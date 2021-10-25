Best sneakers to dress up for Halloween 2021

Now that Halloween is just around the corner, you would surely have your home and the outdoors decorated in the fall and spooky theme. But the night of October 31 is not just about home decorations and costumes. If you believe, you would need a nice thematic pair of sneakers to carry the spookiness from the costume down to the feet.

Every year footwear companies releases themed sneakers for Halloween and this year is no different. From Nike to Adidas and Vans in between, we have here the five most intriguing Halloween sneakers you’d definitely want.

Glow in the dark Nike Dunk Low

Designed for the most spooktacular day of the year, the Nike Dunk Low “Halloween” features glow-in-the-dark details. The silhouette is fashioned in sail, orange and black color combination, while the shoe upper and midsole have Halloween graphics that are visible vividly in the dark – these graphics actually glow up green in low light. Nike Dunk Low PRM Halloween is available for $120.

Nike Air Presto Halloween

Nike Air Presto is a likable silhouette amid athletes, and with a makeover for Halloween this year, it will also appeal to all the cosplay fans waiting to dress up for the All Hallows’ Eve. Air Presto has gone through a few colorways over the past this pumpkin-themed color with spooky eyes all over the scariest of them all. The black and orange colorway of the silhouette features white and gray accents and the sneakers is available for $130.

Vans themed after Halloween movies

In time for Halloween, Vans has conceived a footwear and apparel collection inspired by the scariest classic movies. Designed in collaboration with Warner Bros. the Vans x Horror collection is designed with the scariest moments in classic horror movies. The collection comprises an Sk8-Hi, Old Skool, Era, Slip-On to name a few and features scenes from Nightmare on Elm Street, The Shining, IT, Exorcist and Friday the 13th. These spooky Vans start at $75.

Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Mummy’

In case you are planning to dress up as a mummy for Halloween, Nike has a SB Dunk Low designed to go with your cosplay. Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Mummy’ wears an obvious worn-out canvas upper which is a nice combination of Coconut Milk, Seafoam and Yellow colors, and it’s finished with a complementing turquoise blue Swoosh. The silhouette features mummy eyes, tongue labels and spider motif that glow green in the dark along with the outsole. Nike SB Dunk Low Mummy is retailing for $110.

Dracula-inspired adidas Forum Low

Presumably, the adidas Forum Low inspired by Dracula is designed for Halloween. adidas has not yet released the date or pricing for this model but its predominantly black design with color accents that are inspired by the October 31 festivity scream of its imbibed love for Halloween. The silhouette features bat-like black fur on the toe box, midfoot, and the heel, while it’s the red blood trims on the lock down strap and the three-stripe logo that intensifies the look. Silver-colored Dracula fangs and glow in the dark green patterned outsole wrap up this Halloween-themed silhouette.