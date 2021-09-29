Vans pays tribute to iconic horror films, dresses sneakers for Halloween

Whether you want a pair of spray painted trainers or a shoe from the SpongeBob SquarePants Collection, Vans has you covered. Now, as the spooky time of the year approaches, Vans is ready with a footwear and apparel collection that is inspired by the scariest classic movies from yesteryears.

Starting next month, Vans will be releasing a collection conceived in collaboration with Warner Bros. The sneaker giant will be honoring iconic films like Friday the 13th, IT, The Shining, and A Nightmare on Elm Street all of which will find symbolic references on the Vans footwear and clothing.

Vans x Horror

Dubbed Vans x Horror collection, this brings some of the “scariest moments from your favorite classic horror films on the iconic footwear” from the marque. Some of the silhouettes featured in the series include the Sk8-Hi, Old Skool, Era, Slip-On, Authentic and also a pair of slides. The collection is more than just footwear-oriented. Along with the shoes, there are matching graphic hoodies, T-Shirts, backpacks and more.









Coming to the Vans sneakers, you get the Sk8-Hi outfitted with a scene from A Nightmare on Elm Street, which is followed by another pair featuring yellow graphics from The Shinning. A pair of Vans Slip-Ons is dressed in the shade of Friday the 13th, another features the twins from The Shinning, while there is also a pair which is adorned with a scene from Stephen King’s IT. The collection also includes Vans Old Skool depicting the black and white theme from The Exorcist film from 1973.

The availability and other details

Coming this October, the Vans x Horror collection brings to life your favorite iconic horror films. pic.twitter.com/aeB6lbXlcB — Vans (@VANS_66) September 21, 2021

These spooky sneakers have not landed yet, but Vans wants to keep the fans glued in anticipation. For this, the sneaker company has shared a video on Twitter displaying the spooky silhouettes in old school style horror clip.

These pair of Vans designed to complement your attire on Halloween are expected to release via Vans on October 1. If we can guess it right, these could sell out real quick and could make for the best selling shoes next month, what do you think?