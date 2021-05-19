Hajime Asaoka’s Kurono Toki watch will be a 10-minute offer

Most renowned Japanese artist and watchmaker Hajime Asaoka’s Kurono marque celebrate its second anniversary. Fitting to the occasion the versatile artist has painstakingly conceived Kurono 朱鷺:Toki edition, which will be on pre-order for only 10 minutes.

Asaoka is known for designing atelier watches that are high in demand and customers wait to own. This is however a special edition timepiece, which will supposedly be made for only customers who book it within the stipulated 10-minute window that opens on May 21.

Kurono’s second anniversary watch

With the second anniversary in mind, Hajime wanted to experiment with a dial color “unique as possible to Japanese culture.” This color should still differentiate itself from the “typical salmon shade dial” otherwise very popular in the west.

For this, the designer drew inspiration from Japanese crested ibis bird whose “feathers are of “shade akin to that of a rising sun.” The Toki edition features a radial sunburst patterned dial enclosed in 316L high-polished stainless steel casing.

Other details









The Kurono Toki edition watch feature Hajime’s signature three-hand design and it is powered by a Miyota 90S5 automatic movement. Each anniversary edition watch by the charismatic watchmaker is made to either be highly affordable or available to whoever has been waiting for one.

This is what Hajime wants to achieve with the Toki edition which will be priced at $1,738 and will be up for pre-order starting May 21. It will be available for only 10 minutes; you’ll have to act fast to ensure you’re shipped one when retail begins.