Nike Air Presto Halloween shown off, dropping soon

The Nike Air Presto is one of the many famous silhouettes from the top sports brand. We have seen a few iterations and colorways and we can expect more will be introduced especially since this style is easy to design.

The latest version will be ready in time for the Halloween. It can be an alternative to that orangey Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Copper Fade we showed you yesterday. It follows the last Nike Air Presto we featured here: the Nike Air Presto Mid Utility Star Wars edition.

Newest Nike Air Presto Design

In less than three weeks, you can finally get to dress up for Halloween. It doesn’t matter if there will be a party or not. But if you’re not up for it and still want to celebrate, there is the Nike Air Presto “Halloween”, ready with the pumpkin color theme and spooy eyes all over.

The Black and Orange colorway is joined by some white and grey on the midsole and toe cap. The upper has synthetic construction in black. The orange color accents are found all over—on the heel tabs (Swoosh), stitchings, and interior lining.

Nike Air Presto Halloween Style

The Nike Air Presto’s signature cage design appears milky but with black spooky eyes graphic. The right shoe’s upper features a spider while the left shows the Nike swoosh logo.





Nike Air Presto Halloween will be available soon. Price tag reads $130 so hurry before you get spooked–or not.