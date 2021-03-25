Daymak Spiritus 3-wheel EV can be preordered now

There are plenty of high-performance electric vehicles on the market today, and a new one has debuted. The new EV is significantly different than others on the market and is called the Daymak Spiritus. It’s different because it is a three-wheel two-seat electric car described as a go-cart loaded with features.

Spiritus is an odd-looking vehicle that wants to revolutionize zero-emissions transportation. The company is currently taking preorders for the car that it says will help with development and locks the buyer’s place in line for a production vehicle. There are two versions of the vehicle, starting with the Spiritus Deluxe and ending with the vastly more expensive Spiritus Ultimate.

The Spiritus Deluxe starts at $19,995. It promises 0 to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds and a top speed of 85 mph. It features a 36 kWh internal battery good for about 180 miles per charge. It weighs 370 pounds, making it lighter than many motorcycles on the market today.

The Spiritus Ultimate is much more expensive at $149,000. It promises a top speed of 130 mph and 0 to 60 mph time of 1.8 seconds. It weighs 350 pounds and features an 80 kWh battery pack with 300 miles of driving range per charge. Both vehicles feature solar panels to help run nonessential systems.

The Ultimate model has autonomous driving sensors and a screen for the copilot. Both feature scissor opening doors, with the Deluxe version offering manual doors and the Ultimate version offering automatic doors. Daymak hasn’t been in the automotive market before but has been producing escooters and ebikes since 2001 from a facility in Toronto, Canada.