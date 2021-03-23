Dodge announces new security feature for some Charger and Challenger models

Dodge has announced a new feature meant to prevent theft of its Charger and Challenger models featuring 392 cubic-inch V-8 or supercharged 6.2-liter V-8. The new feature is a second-level security update that adds a new Security Mode that limits the engine to idle speed. The upgrade is a no cost retroactive update that can be applied to 2015 through 2021 model-year vehicles.

The Security Mode uses four-digit secondary encryption to protect against key-code-spoofing thieves. Dodge says when the update is flashed into the computer of affected Dodge muscle cars, the protecting software limits the engine output to less than three horsepower. That foils car thieves and any joyriders who might look to take advantage of an owner using valet parking.

The software update will be installed free of charge at any Dodge dealer for the 2015 through 2021 model year muscle cars. The second-level security encryption uses the Dodge Uconnect 4C infotainment system. Dodge says that the technology has a secondary public safety benefit by preventing criminal police evasion and high-speed chases involving stolen vehicles.

Dodge promises that it will continue to pursue other enhancements to prevent vehicle theft and protect the owner’s investment. The upgrade is available on Dodge Challenger SRT or Charger SRT models and owners of 2019 through 2021 Scat Pack vehicles with the 392 cubic-inch engine.

Dodge says the security feature will be available in late Q2 of 2021. Presumably, once available, owners can simply make an appointment at the dealership and have the software applied. It’s unclear how exactly the four-digit code is chosen, and if owners have to type it in every time they start their vehicle.