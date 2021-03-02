Jeep gears up for summer with Islander Special Edition Wrangler and Renegade

While much of the country is still covered in snow, summer is only right around the corner. Jeep is gearing up for the summer with Islander Special Edition Wrangler and Renegade models coming for the 2021 model year. 2021 marks the first year the Renegade has been available in an Islander edition.

The Wrangler Islander is returning after an 11-year hiatus and is based on the Sport S trim in two or four-door versions. It features 17-inch Rubicon aluminum wheels in silver with all-terrain tires, Rubicon rock rails, Uconnect 4 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone temperature control, Tiki Bob hood decal, and ceramic white mid-bolster black cloth seats with the Islander logo and blue accent stitching.

The Renegade Islander is based on the Latitude version and has an available full-time 4×4 system. The Renegade Islander rolls on 19-inch silver alloy wheels with all-season tires and features a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. It has a Tiki Bob hood decal and black cloth seats with embroidered Islander logo and surf blue accent stitching inside.

It comes standard with keyless entry, remote start, and has an available Alpine white painted roof. Renegade Islander is offered in Bikini, Jetset Blue, Glacier, and Omaha Orange colors. The Wrangler Islander is offered in Billet Silver, Black, Chief, Granite Crystal, Bright White, Firecracker Red, Hellayella, Sarge Green, Snazzberry, and Sting-Gray colors.







The 2021 Wrangler Islander starts at $33,370 for two-door models and $36,870 for four-door models. The Renegade Islander starts at $27,430. The MSRPs don’t include the $1495 destination charge. Both vehicles also feature the Jeep Wave owner loyalty program that includes three years of maintenance at dealerships, support via phone or online chat, roadside assistance, and VIP access to Jeep events.