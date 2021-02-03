Manhart MH2 GTR is a one-off sports car

Manhart has created a very interesting one-of-a-kind sports car called the MH2 GTR. The car is based on the BMW F87 M2 CS. The one-of-a-kind vehicle has received significant upgrades to make it weigh less, perform better, and look better. Manhart designed the vehicle to look like the M2 CS racing car.

The vehicle has a large carbon fiber rear wing and carbon fiber front fenders with air outlets built-in. From BMW, the engine makes 450 horsepower and 550 Nm of torque. After Manhart works its magic, the 3.0-liter in-line six-cylinder biturbo engine makes 600 horsepower and 830 Nm of torque.

Power output is possible thanks to a Manhart turbo performance kit and intercooler by CSF. The car also features aluminum charge pipes and a carbon intake. A custom stainless steel exhaust system with valve control is fitted connecting to Manhart sports downpipes and a 300-cell catalytic converter without a TÜV designed for export only.

The car is also fitted with four carbon-sheathed 100-millimeter tailpipes. A custom ECU remapping optimizes the power, and the seven-speed DCU transmission has been equipped with a Manhart transmission upgrade. Other upgrades include custom suspension with in-house tuning and Concave One forged wheels fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires in 255/30ZR20 front and 295/25ZR20 rear.











Inside the car are Recaro sports seats and a steering wheel with carbon fiber spokes from the BMW M Performance catalog. The DKG selector lever has also been upgraded in carbon. Manhart fits a data display in the center console that replaces the left air vent to provide the driver with information on the engine. Pricing for the vehicle and modifications is a mystery.