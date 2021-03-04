Manhart MH3 600 and MH4 600 are hopped up BMW M3 and M4 cars

Tuning house Manhart has revealed its souped-up versions of the new BMW M3 and M4 sports cars. The cars are called the Manhart MH3 600 and Manhart MH4 600. The number in the name indicates how powerful the engines are. Both vehicles are based on the factory BMW Competition offerings that create 510 horsepower and 650 Nm of torque right off the showroom floor.

After Manhart puts his hands on the Competition versions of these BMW M cars, the expectation is around 600 horsepower. Manhart expects that using its MHtronik Powerbox, the Competition versions of the car will make about 620 horsepower and 750 Nm of torque. The same tuning techniques applied to the non-Competition M3 and M4 models will produce around 590 horsepower.

Manhart also intends to offer cat-back and OPF-back exhaust systems, each featuring twin carbon tailpipes. The custom exhaust systems will also be available with optional middle silencer replacement pipes. Other tuning options for the cars will include special lowering springs and custom-designed Concave One forged wheels measuring 9.0×21 front and 10.5×21 and the rear.

The custom wheels can be fitted with an optional gold pinstripe, and the cars can be fitted with a decal kit adding gold touches to the body of the cars. New aerodynamic parts are available, including a new bonnet, front splitter, rear spoiler, and diffuser, along with side flaps. Those parts are all under development now.







Manhart has not indicated how much any of these tuning modifications will cost. Considering how expensive the base cars are, you can bet the new aero tidbits, wheels, and tuning package will be expensive options.