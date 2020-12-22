Porsche Taycan Turbo S busts EV lap record at Road Atlanta

Many automotive enthusiasts were very concerned when the first electric vehicles began to hit the market. The fear was that EVs would be boring economy focused cars and performance cars would go extinct. Thankfully, that hasn’t been the case, with EVs handily outperforming many high-end sports cars. A case in point is the Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

Recently, Porsche bragged the Taycan Turbo S had crushed the EV lap record at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. The lap time Porsche recorded was 1:33.88 around the 2.54-mile track. Road Atlanta is known for technical S-curves, long straights, and plenty of elevation changes. The technical track requires stability and the ability to put the power down from any car.

Professional racing driver Leh Keen was behind the wheel of the Taycan Turbo S, and he noted the track is unforgiving. Keen said the Taycan Turbo S rear-axle steering and optional Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport and Sport Plus stability control worked in conjunction to help him hustle the EV around the track.

Keen also said the performance of the vehicle in turns was surprising. The EV also had plenty of power to pin the driver’s head back coming out of corners and excellent brakes. The record-setting lap was verified by third-party data acquisition and timing expert, Racelogic, using its VBOX Video HD2 system.

Porsche set the record using the Taycan Turbo S on November 3. It says the ambient temperature at the track was 68 degrees Fahrenheit. The car took the record using the standard-issue summer tires, Pirelli P Zero NFO Elect in factory sizes on 21-inch wheels. Standard performance features are fitted to the car, including ceramic composite brakes and the optional Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control.