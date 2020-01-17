2020 Audi Q5 Plug-In Hybrid is $10,000 more than a regular Q5

Audi recently unveiled the 2020 Q5 Plug-In Hybrid which is the first PHEV variant of the best-selling Q5 SUV. Powered by the combined grunt of conventional TFSI gasoline engine and electric motor nestled between the engine and transmission, the new Q5 PHEV TFSI e also has a 14.1 kWh battery pack to deliver 20 miles of zero-emissions driving.

The Audi Q5 PHEV has more power than the regular SUV

The regular Audi Q5 is motivated by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-banger with 248-horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. But with a quiet and powerful electric motor, the Q5 PHEV has a combined system output of 362-horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.

Power is routed to all four wheels courtesy of Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive and a 7-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch automatic gearbox. With more power than a regular Q5, the PHEV model is faster to 60 mph at 5.0-seconds. The gasoline-only Q5 is only good for around 6.2 seconds, which means the PHEV Q5 is properly quick for a five-seat SUV.

It has three PHEV-specific driving modes

The 2020 Audi Q5 TFSI e has three hybrid-specific driving modes. The Q5 PHEV automatically starts in EV Mode and uses exclusive battery power until the driver applies firmer pressure to the accelerator pedal. In this mode, the Q5 PHEV is good for 20 miles of all-electric range.

But in Battery Hold mode, the hybrid system restricts battery usage so the driver can use it later as desired. The vehicle also has a boost function that allows the electric motor to push the gasoline engine’s output when overtaking.

Alternatively, the gasoline motor will automatically deactivate when cruising at a steady pace. With an ability to alternatively switch between gasoline and electric power, the 2020 Audi Q5 PHEV has an EPA rated mileage of 65 MPGe.

Easy charging capabilities

The new Audi Q5 PHEV has a standard compact charging system that’s compatible with any SAEJ1772 or CSS charging port. Using the myAudi app allows you to view the charging time and use certain preconditioning functions using your smartphone. Audi also partnered with Amazon which allows potential Q5 TFSIe owners to order a home charging kit.

Distinctive design

The Audi Q5 PHEV benefits from a black grille surround along with S-line badging and exterior elements. The vehicle receives 19-inch five-spoke gray polished wheels while larger 20-inch rollers with a bi-color finish are optional. The Q5 plug-in also comes with two exclusive paint colors: Turbo Blue and Daytona Gray.

But the Audi Q5 TFSIe is $10,000 more than a base Q5

Here’s the clincher: While the idea of having a Q5 PHEV sounds well and good, all this technology costs money – and apparently, the Q5 TFSIe is around $10,000 more than a regular gasoline-only Q5.

The 2020 Audi Q5 TFSIe has a base price of $53,895 (including destination) while a regular Q5 starts at $43,300. But since the Q5 PHEV has a 14.1 kWh battery pack, the vehicle is eligible to receive federal tax credits up to $7,500. This reduces the base price to around $47k, which is still more than a base Q5. Also, the vehicle is eligible to occupy HOV carpool lanes in California.

Apparently, the Q5 TFSIe is not the only plug-in hybrid in Audi’s portfolio. The A7 TFSIe and A8 TFSIe are slated to arrive in the coming months.