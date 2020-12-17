2021 Lincoln Navigator Black Label Special Edition Package is dead sexy and luxurious

There are plenty of SUVs on the luxury market that well-heeled buyers can choose from. Many luxury shoppers who want something from an American brand have been choosing to shop at Lincoln. Lincoln has announced the 2021 Navigator Black Label Edition that brings monochromatic styling to the full-size SUV.

2021 marks the first time the Black Label Special Edition Package has debuted on the Navigator. The package includes unique details, including a painted black roof and monochromatic accents, including a black mesh Lincoln grille and 22-inch black aluminum wheels. The automaker says the new Black Label Special Edition package builds on the Reserve Monochromatic Package that is also available across the 2021 Lincoln SUV line.

Along with the black grille and wheels, the special package also gets black side-view mirror caps and a black spoiler. Buyers can choose the new package on Pristine White, Chroma Crystal Blue, Silver Radiance, Chroma Molten Gold, Burgundy Velvet, and Flight Blue. 2021 marks the first time Lincoln’s signature color, Flight Blue, is available on the Navigator.

While the Black Label Special Edition Package is new for 2021, the Black Label has been offered for a while on the SUV. In 2020, nearly 20 percent of all Navigators sold were Black Label models. The new special edition package provides buyers with another way to make their SUV stand out.

2021 Navigator Black Label Edition

Anyone hoping for a completely blacked out Navigator should note that black is not one of the body colors the package is available on. One mystery is pricing; Lincoln hasn’t said how much the package would add to the MSRP. We do know that the 2021 Black Label Special Edition Package will be available at Lincoln dealerships next spring. The special package certainly looks good on the white and silver Navigators in the images, but we hoped to see it on the Flight Blue hue.