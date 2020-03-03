2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class spawns a wagon, plug-in hybrid, and AMG performance version

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is gracing the stage in many variants. You can still have an E-Class sedan if you want the penultimate Mercedes-Benz (yes, we say this despite the presence of the S-Class), but Mercedes-Benz is expanding the E-Class family with an all-terrain wagon variant, a new hybrid, and a high-performance E 53 AMG.

And since we’re talking about a new model, the 2021 Mercedes E-Class is also sporting a new face along with updated levels of safety and technology.

New face for a new decade

The 2021 Mercedes E-Class remains instantly recognizable with its familiar shape. However, it now has slimmer headlights powered by LED technology. The new grille is now sloping further downward to give the sedan a more dynamic vibe. The E 53 AMG, in particular, receives an AMG-specific Panamericana grille design and a redesigned front bumper.

Meanwhile, the AMG and All-Terrain wagon model has powerdomes on the hood to further emphasize those muscles under the hood. Of course, the E-Class All-Terrain has a more rugged radiator grille and a mirror-chrome skid plate.

Abundant technology

As expected from a new E-Class, it receives the latest MBUX infotainment system with a 12.3-inch central touchscreen display. You can issue voice or gesture commands to control the vehicle just the way you like it. Apart from voice recognition, the new E-Class also receives a new touchpad in the center console.

Meanwhile, the driver gets lots of goodies including a massive 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a new steering wheel with a hands-off detection system, and a 360-degree camera system with an expanded side view monitor.

There’s also an adaptive driver’s seat that automatically moves and adjusts the perfect seating position according to your height. Of course, you can fine-tune the adjustments if the standard settings are not your liking.

On the safety front, the 2021 E-Class is loaded with active safety equipment including adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functions, active steering assist, active blind-spot assist, and automatic emergency braking.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: engines and powertrain

The base E350 sedan and E350 4MATIC is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The engine produces 255-horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque.

Next up is the E450 4MATIC with a new 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six with EQ Boost. Yes, the 2021 Mercedes E450 is equipped with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system with a nine-speed automatic gearbox. Producing a combined output of 362-horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, it produces more power than the twin-turbo V6 in the outgoing E450. Apparently, this same engine is also utilized in the E 450 4MATIC All-Terrain.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

Meanwhile, the new E-Class E350e plug-in hybrid has a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-banger with a 90kW electric motor. The electric motor is already good for 121-horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque, but the gasoline engine pushes the output to 315-horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. Not bad for a hybrid, don’t you agree?

2021 Mercedes-AMG E 53

Of course, the crème of the crop is the 2021 AMG E 53 Sedan. It has an AMG-enhanced turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six with EQ Boost that produces 429-horsepower and 324 pound-feet of torque. According to Mercedes-Benz, the AMG E 53 rushes to 60 mph in just 4.4-seconds. It also has a nine-speed AMG Speedshift automatic transmission and AMG 4MATIC+ all-wheel drivetrain.

All new variants of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class are expected to reach U.S. dealerships in late 2020. Pricing and other specifics will follow at a later date.