2022 Hyundai Tucson starts at $24,950

Hyundai has announced the official starting prices for the 2022 Tucson. For 2022, the automaker offers the Tucson Hybrid focused on fuel economy and promising a range of more than 500 miles per tank of fuel. Hyundai also offers the N Line for enthusiasts with a motorsport-inspired design.

Hyundai has completely detailed the car already, and one of the only things outstanding was pricing information. The entry-level is the SE front-wheel-drive using a 2.5-liter GDI+MPI four-cylinder engine priced at $24,950. The next step up the model ladder is the SEL using the same engine starting at $26,500, with the SEL Conv starting at $29,100.

The SEL Premium starts at $30,800 while the sporty N Line starts at $30,600. The top-of-the-line is the Limited front-wheel drive at $34,700. The models are also available in all-wheel-drive versions using the same engine and eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel-drive versions start at $26,350 for the SE and go up to $36,100 for the Limited.

The Tucson Blue HEV AWD using a 1.6-liter GDI Turbo engine and a six-speed automatic, starts at $29,050. The SEL Convenience HEV AWD starts at $31,650, while the Limited HEV all-wheel-drive starts at $37,350. All HEV versions are hybrid models. None of the MSRPs include the $1,185 freight charge.

Like all Hyundai cars, the 2022 Tucson has a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty. All versions also include complimentary maintenance for three years or 36,000 miles, including regular oil changes and tire rotations.