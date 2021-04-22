2022 Volkswagen Taos starts at under $23,000

Volkswagen has been working on packing its line up with more SUVs and crossovers to appeal to buyers worldwide. VW has announced the official pricing for the 2022 Taos, and the vehicle has a starting MSRP of $22,995. All Taos trim levels are powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 158 horsepower.

Buyers can choose from front-wheel-drive or 4Motion all-wheel-drive versions. Standard features across the lineup include LED lighting, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, and Car-Net with Wi-Fi capability. The 158 horsepower engine produces 184 pound-feet of torque.

Front-wheel-drive versions feature an eight-speed automatic transmission with 4Motion models using a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. VW designed Taos to slot into the compact SUV market, and the vehicle has four available wheel choices. Eight different colors are available, giving a wide range of personalization options.

Taos is 175.8 inches long, has a wheelbase of 105.9 inches, and is 64.4 inches tall. Inside, it has 99.5 cubic feet of passenger space and 28.1 cubic feet of luggage space behind the second row. Fold down the second-row seats, and the vehicle offers 66.3 cubic feet of storage space.

Volkswagen offers its IQ.DRIVE suite of driver assistance technology on every Taos model that includes Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Braking (Front Assist), Active Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping System (Lane Assist), Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Travel Assist and Emergency Assist. High Beam Control (Light Assist), the Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS), and Park Distance Control are also available. Taos hits dealerships in the US in June, and the MSRP does not include the $1195 destination fee. A top-of-the-line SEL model starts at $31,490 in front-wheel-drive or $33,045 for all-wheel-drive.