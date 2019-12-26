A look at the Franck Muller Vanguard Crazy Hours Asia Edition

Some watchmakers understand that there is no point in re-inventing the wheel, and thus continue to working with an iconic shape or form in their kitty, and keep upgrading their collections with minor modifications.

Others, get bold and adventurous with looks and functionality and typically get a hit when they update an existing collection. There is yet another segment, that is at the cusp of both these options, their offerings are a mix of innovation and staying close to the roots of the original collection, and are successful at it.

Today, we discuss Franck Muller’s Iconic Crazy Hours complication, which is at the cusp of innovation and yet staying close to its roots. The complication finds a look with the the sporty Franck Muller Vanguard Crazy Hours Asia Edition.

The Roots of Design

Franck Muller Cintrée Curvex made its debut in 1992 and soon became an iconic watch for its shape – it sported a curved case and unique contours. Capitalizing on the success of this form, the Geneva-based manufacture maintained the silhouette, staking claim at the expertise in case manufacturing.

Keeping their hand on the pulse of sports watches and the trends that evolve, the Franck Muller Vanguard collection along with the Franck Muller Vanguard Crazy Hours Asia Edition, are testimony enough for their ability to stay in the trending list.

The Curvy Curves Call the Shots

Taking inspiration from the Cintrée Curvex, the Vanguard Crazy Hours Asia Edition is an update from the Vanguard case that was presented in stainless steel. This new watch is crafted in a sportier lightweight black carbon case. Complementing the black background are the ‘flashy pops of colors’ that team well with red, yellow or orange applied indexes that reflect Franck Muller’s unique typeface.

Details of the watch include an emblazoned crown and an alligator strap. Under the dial is the best-known complications – the Crazy Hours – which follows the jumping hour module. What this means is that the placement of the hour indexes is deliberate, the hour hand jumps to the next proper hour index, as time slips by.

In short the signature Crazy Hour nickname is based on the fact that after every 60 minutes, the hour hand ‘jumps’ to the next correct number, wherever it happens to be. On the other hand, the minute and second hand work in the traditional 60-minute cycle.

The patented automatic in-house FM 2800 movement supports the watch with a 42-hour power reserve. The case measures 4mm and the watch is water-resistant to 30m. Pick it up for $26,087.