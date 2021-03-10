Eric Payne Trash Oxford Sneakers can be yours for a high price tag

It’s true what they say, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” And that’s what Eric Payne has just done. If you’re not familiar with it, it’s an emerging brand of sneakers that is slowly becoming known among the sneakerheads.

The footwear designer is someone to watch out for. We’re not sure what you’ll make of this new pair but it’s something unique. The pair really does look like trash—scraps of paper.

Eric Payne Trash Oxford Sneakers

The footwear brand based in LA was founded by Eric Payne who is a bespoke shoemaker. Payne is known for his respect of the craft and attention to detail. His aesthetics are a mix of DIY, skate culture, and avante-garde fashion.

The Eric Payne Trash Sneakers is a colorful Oxford pair that comes with uppers looking like “trash”. It’s mainly a collage of different materials: suede, leather, and mixed-media. It looks something handmade and raw, offering what appears a sustainable form.

Trashy but Pricey

Eric Payne is ready to make a statement with each of his design. He’s doing a great job at it especially since the Trash Sneakers cost more than $1,000.

It’s one expensive pair but we know there will be sneakerheads who will be willing to scoop up a pair. It has a thick platform midsole that offers comfort and laidback style. Every pair is also one-of-a-kind so there is that novelty factor. Available HERE.