Audemars Piguet Releases the 100-piece Limited Edition of the Royal Oak in White Gold

I absolutely love when established watchmakers take a timeless classic product and completely reinvent it. The only downside to this is that more often than not, these reinventions are often limited editions, leaving only a handful of exquisite timepieces out there. I suppose that’s part of the charm though. Audemars Piguet have done exactly this with the timeless Royal Oak, releasing it in a 100-piece 18K white gold variant.

This latest release came as a bit of a surprise as it just popped up on the Audemars Piguet website this week. The timepiece, however, comes as exciting news as the Royal Oak is already considered to be amongst the finest design of the past few decades. The limited edition is more like a ‘cherry on top of the cake’ scenario.

A Design That is Updated and Not Altered

Audemars Piguet understand what worked with the predecessor to the current release of the Royal Oak and have therefore maintained all the signature faceted elements with the addition of rendering them in precious metal this time around. The signature textured Grande Tapisserie dial makes its appearance in a 38mm case and is protected by an anti-reflective sapphire crystal.

On the outer edge of the dial there is a tonal blue ring that covers each sub dial. This along with the luminous hour and hand markers means that legibility is no issue even in low light conditions. The beauty of this design is that Audemars Piguet have managed to update the design without altering the silhouette and proportions that got the Royal Oak its loyal following.

About the Movement and Retail Price

Powering this exquisite piece is in-house, self-winding caliber 2385 movement with a luxe 18K gold oscillating weight, keeping with the theme of the exterior. The movement features a power reserve of approximately 40 hours, operates at 3Hz frequency, and features 27 jewels. The gold case is capable of being water resistant up to 50 meters.

Since only 100 pieces are going to be available for purchase, you’d probably have to act quickly if you’re looking to get your hand on one of these. The white gold Royal Oak limited edition is going to retail at $59,000. You can book yours on the Audemars Piguet website.