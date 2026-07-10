Beni Is a Tiny Autonomous Camera Robot That Follows You Around

There is a small, two-wheeled robot rolling around test footage at 18 miles per hour, chasing skateboarders, dodging trees, and occasionally jumping 10 inches into the air to keep its subject in frame. Its name is Beni. And it might be the most charming piece of creator tech to launch this year.

Beni comes from Mondo Robotics, a company founded by Shuo Yang, who previously worked on Teslas Optimus humanoid robot. Yang holds a PhD in robotics, and Beni is the first consumer-facing product from his new shop. The company describes it as the worlds first portable, all-terrain camera robot. That is a mouthful, but the pitch is simple: a robot on wheels that films you so you do not need a camera operator, a tripod, or a selfie stick.

Beni launched on Kickstarter July 8, 2026. Early bird pricing starts at $549, with a projected retail price of $799. Shipping is slated for October 2026.

What Beni Actually Does

Beni is an autonomous camera robot on wheels. It uses onboard computer vision to track a person or pet and follow them while keeping the camera trained on the action. It can move alongside, behind, or orbit around its subject. A companion app lets you control the shot, and a wrist-worn motion tracker gives you joystick-level command over movement.

The robot handles a range of terrains. Dirt paths, grass, pavement, even moderate off-road. It tops out at 17.9 mph (roughly 29 km/h), fast enough to keep up with a runner, a cyclist, or a skateboarder. More impressively, Beni can jump up to 10 inches to clear small obstacles. If it tips over, it rights itself automatically.

Confirmed Specs

Camera: 4K at 30fps, 3K at 60fps, 1080p at 100fps

Storage: 32GB internal plus microSD slot

Battery: 1.5 hours per battery, swappable

Weight: 3.86 lbs (1.75 kg)

Dimensions: 8.5 x 7.1 x 7.1 inches

Privacy: All tracking and recording on-device

The Design Is Deliberately Friendly

Most robots are designed to sit in warehouses or server rooms. Beni is designed to sit on your coffee table and make you smile. It has a rounded, almost toy-like body with color-changing eyes that function as a face.

That might sound gimmicky, but the personality serves a real purpose. A robot that follows you around with a camera is an invasive concept by nature. By making Beni feel like a playful sidekick rather than a surveillance device, Mondo Robotics lowers the psychological barrier.

“Most robots today are designed to work behind the scenes,” says Shuo Yang, co-founder and CTO. “We started Mondo Robotics with the belief that robots should be beside people, making their daily life more fun and enjoyable.”

Who Is Beni For?

Beni lives at the intersection of action cameras and robotics. It competes less with a GoPro or a DJI Pocket 3 and more with the idea of hiring a camera operator.

Solo creators who film themselves (skateboarding, running, biking)

Parents capturing active kids without juggling a phone

Pet owners who want 4K tracking shots of their dog

Design tech enthusiasts who just want a cool robot

The price point of $549 (early bird) puts it in premium gadget territory. It is cheaper than a high-end gimbal setup but more expensive than most action cameras.

What Is Not Yet Clear

Beni has prototype units in the hands of 30 real-world testers. But as with any Kickstarter, there are open questions:

Tracking reliability in complex environments

Real-world battery life at higher speeds

Durability over months of regular outdoor use

How the auto-editing feature actually works

Water resistance: not to be submerged in heavy rain

Mondo Robotics says shipping begins in October 2026, giving the team a few months to refine production hardware.

The Privacy Question

A rolling robot with a camera that follows you is, on paper, a privacy concern. Beni processes all tracking and recording on-device, and footage is not uploaded unless you choose to export through the app.

Still, a robot carrying a 4K camera that can move through your home is a device you need to think about before buying. The on-device processing claim is reassuring, but the implementation will matter once production units ship.

The DL Take

Beni walks the line between practical creator tool and pure robot companion. At $549, it is not an impulse buy. But for the solo creator, the action sports enthusiast, or the design-minded tech lover who simply loves a tiny rolling robot with eyes, it is an unusually compelling proposition.

The robotics hardware is backed by serious engineering credentials. The design language is warm and approachable. The core question is whether the tracking software can keep up with enthusiast expectations.

Until then, Beni remains one of the most delightful product announcements of the summer. Not every robot needs to be a serious productivity machine. Some can just be a little friend with a camera, ready to roll.

Buy Beni

Beni is live on Kickstarter now. Early bird pricing starts at $549 with shipping estimated for October 2026.

Back Beni on Kickstarter at the Super Early Bird price of $549 (projected retail $799). Shipping October 2026.