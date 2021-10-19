Best places for winter vacation in North America

Winters are magical with all the snow, holiday merriment and hot drinks to keep you cheerful. You can go ice skating, decorate your home with colorful holiday displays or plan a good winter getaway in the season. Winter vacation will help you forget about the cold or inspire you to enjoy it to the fullest.

You might want to go south for a warm-weather beach vacation, to a snow-covered winter wonderland or take a trip to the iconic city of New York. But before you head out, check the Covid-19 guidelines in the destination. And when you’re sure, pick one of these best places for a winter vacation in North America and appreciate the season in its entirety.

Ontario, Canada

When winter arrives, Ontario turns into a hotspot for an endless selection of fun activities. The Niagara Falls are absolutely beautiful in summers, but the frozen falls in winters look even more bewitching. There are many festive activities in the winter at the Niagara Falls along with fireworks starting in November to the New Year. You can ride up to the Skylon Tower, where you can dine in a revolving restaurant and watch all the illuminations on the near-frozen falls.

New York City, New York

New York is the place for a perfect winter vacation. The city is clad in festive lights, holiday markets, ice skating rinks and special events; making it the perfect city for getting into the holiday spirit. Moreover, there are huge discounts in winters such as Hotel Week, Broadway Week, Restaurant Week and more. You can go attend Broadway shows at the Big Apple, enjoy ice skating at Rockefeller Plaza with a gigantic Christmas tree overhead or take a stroll along Fifth Avenue admiring the extravagant window displays – after all, it’s the most happening city on the planet.

Los Cabos, Mexico

The resort city on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula offers sunshine and warm waters of the Pacific Ocean and the Sea of Cortez during the cold months of winter. It is a perfect place for vacation in December as its Christmas processions are memorable and you can watch an estimated 5,000 to 10,000 whales, which arrive in the waters of Los Cabos to escape the cold waters of the Bering Sea. There are many luxury resorts to offer a comfortable stay with delectable food.

White Mountains, New Hampshire

Spend your winters this year skiing and snowboarding throughout the White Mountains. The most impressive mountain peaks of New England offer a prime destination for winter adventure seekers. There are plenty of seasonal activities for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are looking for a family getaway, a couple’s escape or a vacation with friends; White Mountains cater to all kinds of trips with countless resorts.

Riviera Maya, Mexico

Located south of Cancun along the east coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, Riviera Maya is a popular vacation destination. The winter months have settled weather here and can offer a less crowded and peaceful vacation where you can explore all the nearby heritage sites. As the temperatures are not very low, you can also go swimming or snorkeling in Riviera Maya’s cenotes, water-filled sinkholes that create natural underwater pools. The place is perfect for people who want to escape the cold of the season.