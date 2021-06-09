BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe starts at $44,800

BMW has announced the second generation of its 4 Series Gran Coupe. The car combines the power, dynamics, and agility of a 4 Series car with the long and sleek four-door body with five-seat comfort and rear hatch. The hatch is welcome by those who often carry equipment with them on their daily travels.

The 2022 4 Series Gran Coupe is 5.9-inches longer, one-inch wider, and 2.1-inches taller than its predecessor. Tracks have grown by 1.6 inches in the front and 0.7 inches in the rear. The wheelbase is 1.8-inches longer than the outgoing model. The car features optimized aerodynamics to improve efficiency and driving dynamics. The car features the new trademark BMW kidney grille that is a love or hate feature for many people.

4 Series Gran Coupe comes with standard adaptive LED headlights with a pair of integrated U-shaped fiber-optic light guides serving as daytime driving lights. Users can also option the vehicle with adaptive LED headlights featuring BMW Laserlight. The interior features a high center console and flowing surfaces that run from the instrument panel to the door panels to give the driver and passenger a cocoon-like feeling.

Sport seats and a sport multifunction steering wheel along with an anthracite headliner are standard. M440i xDrive Gran Coupe and 430i Gran Coupe with M Sport Package get an M leather steering wheel, door sill plates bearing the M logo, and M Aluminum Tetragon interior trim.

4 Series Gran Coupe is powered by the latest BMW TwinPower four-cylinder and 3.0-liter six-cylinder engines. The M440i xDrive Gran Coupe also has the added benefit of a 48-volt mild hybrid system. Both available engines using twin-scroll turbo and high precision direct injection. The in-line six-cylinder makes 382 horsepower and 369 pound-foot of torque that can push the car to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. The 2.0-liter four produces 255 horsepower and 295 pound-foot torque. The cars use an eight-speed Sport Steptronic transmission.

















The 430i Gran Coupe starts at $44,800 plus a $995 destination. The M440i xDrive Gran Coupe starts at $58,000 plus the $995 destination charge. Both vehicles are planned to launch in August 2021, with the production of the all-wheel-drive 430i xDrive Gran Coupe and M440i Gran Coupe starting later.