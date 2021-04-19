BMW reveals the first M3 and M4 models with all-wheel-drive

BMW has been making its M3 and M4 performance cars for a long time now. All of those models have had rear-wheel-drive in common, but that is changing for 2022. BMW has revealed the new 2022 BMW M3 Competition xDrive and M4 Competition xDrive models.

The cars represent the first M3 and M4 models to feature M xDrive all-wheel-drive technology. Both models launch in August 2021. As with all M3 and M4 cars, the difference comes in body style. The M4 is a two-door coupe, while the M3 is a four-door sedan. The M xDrive system used in both cars is fully variable. It has a rear-biased distribution of torque between the front and rear axles using an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch. The rear axle features an Active M differential.

The system is tuned to provide drivers with a classic rear-wheel-drive experience. During normal driving, torque is directed to the rear wheels, and only when additional traction is needed is torque sent to the front axle. Both cars feature a Dynamic Stability Control System. The all-wheel-drive system has three drive modes, including 4WD, which is the default setting with rear-wheel biased torque distribution. 4WD Sport sends a greater percentage of the torque to the rear wheels during dynamic driving and is designed to work well on the track.

2WD requires DCS to be turned off and creates a pure rear-wheel-drive experience without any system interference. The BMW M3 and M4 Competition xDrive vehicles can reach 60 mph from a standstill in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 155 mph or 180 mph depending on specification.













Both cars have the same 503 horsepower engine under the hood producing 479 pound-foot of torque. Both also use the same eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. The M3 Competition xDrive sedan starts at an MSRP of $76,900 plus $995 destination charge. The M4 Competition xDrive coupe starts at $78,800 plus the $995 destination charge.