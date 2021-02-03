Cadillac reveals all the details on the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings

The official reveal for Cadillac’s new performance cars that slot into the V-Series Blackwing line happened this week. Highlights for the vehicles include detailed primary and secondary grilles, rear spoliers, front splitters, mid-body panels, rear diffusers, fender vents, rocker extensions, and more. Both vehicles have full LED exterior lighting and underwing underbody panels to reduce drag and improve performance on the track.

CT4-V buyers have the option of a wind-tunnel tested carbon fiber pack the reduces lift on track by 214 percent compared to the standard Aero package. Brembo brake calipers in gray, blue, red, or bronze are available, along with three levels of premium interior. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, along with wireless phone charging.

CT5-V buyers also get standard Surround Vision with recording and a heads-up display. High-performance front seats are available with 18-way adjustability, heat, ventilation, and lumbar massage. On the CT5-V, carbon fiber accented racing seats are available. A high-performance steering wheel with carbon fiber accents and magnesium shift panels on 10-speed automatic versions are available.

Buyers can also choose an available’s sueded microfiber headliner and additional interior accents in the same material. An AKG premium audio system with 14 speakers is available on the CT4-V, with a 15 speaker system offered on the CT5-V. The instrument cluster is configurable with a 12-inch diagonal HD display with customizable performance settings, including a Track screen and performance timers.







The second-generation Performance Data Recorder is an option on both models. Pricing starts at $59,990 for the CT4-V Blackwing (pictured in red) or $84,990 for the CT5-V Blackwing (pictured in white). Options can increase the MSRPs significantly, and deliveries will begin late this summer.