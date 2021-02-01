Cadillac shows off V-Series Blackwing during the Rolex 24 at Daytona

Luxury sports car fans worldwide have been looking forward to Cadillac officially unveiling the 2022 CT4-V Blackwing and the CT5-V Blackwing performance cars. Both are set to formally debut today at 7 PM ET. However, there was a special early glimpse at the cars during the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Cadillac aired a 60-second video on NBC showing nighttime driving footage for each vehicle as they raced around a track. Both cars have a racing heritage, and the video showed racing inspiration using 1950s footage of Cadillac racing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans project along stretches of the track and on the vehicles.

Towards the end of the video, viewers could see the cars without camouflage and in daylight for the first time. That image can be seen above. Cadillac says that vehicle details along with images of the exterior and interior will be revealed tonight at 7 PM ET during its live-streamed unveiling event. Viewers can tune in on the Cadillac website, Twitter page, or the Cadillac media site.

Directly after the livestream, customers interested in ordering either vehicle will have the opportunity to reserve one. The Reserve Yours page on Cadillac.com will allow users the chance to reserve one of the first 250 CT4-V Blackwing or 250 CT5-V Blackwings.

Those successful in registering for one of the cars will also get a special steering wheel with a medallion signifying their car’s build number. Both of the Cadillac performance cars will be available in the late summer of 2021. Those unable to successfully reserve one of the limited-edition launch versions can sign up to be contacted by a dealer when more cars are available.