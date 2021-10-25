Footwear

COMME des GARCONS x Salomon XA-Alpine, Salomon Cross runners introduced

October 25, 2021

COMME des GARCONS is one popular brand but when it comes to footwear, more people know about its regular collaboration with Converse. This time, we’re learning about a new collection that doesn’t involve Converse. It’s with a brand that you won’t expect CDG will work with: Salomon.

It’s unexpected but then again both labels are known in the fashion world. Salomon is a French sports equipment manufacturing company now known for running trainers. COMME des GARCONS is actually a Japanese label based in Paris—so it’s French Japanese or Japanese French. 

COMME des GARCONS x Salomon Collection

COMME des GARCONS Technical Salomon Sportstyle XA Alpine

This COMME des GARCONS x Salomon collaboration features three new designs. There is  one Cross model and two XA-Alpine models. The shoes are great for hiking and mountain trekking. But of course, since they are stamped with CDG flavor, you can even strut the pairs on the street or on the runway. 

These pairs are minimalist in black and white. They are simple but built with technology and durability in mind.  The XA-Alpine version features alpine running elements like stability, protection, support, and control. 

  • COMME des GARCONS Technical Salomon Sportstyle XA Alpine 2
  • COMME des GARCONS Technical Salomon Sportstyle XA Alpine White
  • COMME des GARCONS Technical Salomon Sportstyle XA Alpine White 2
  • COMME des GARCONS Technical Salomon Sportstyle XA Alpine White Black

CDG X Salomon Sneaker Design

COMME des GARCONS Technical Salomon Sportstyle Cross Silhouette Where to Buy

The high-top version comes with a protective outer layer. The Contagrip with lugs are there for better grip, making the shoes ideal for loose terrains. On the mid-panel, you will see the COMME des GARÇONS in contrasting white or black. The Salomon branding on the throat part matches the color of the shoe. 

The COMME des GARÇONS Salomon Cross features a houndstooth design on the ankle gaiter. The upper is still black and offers comfort and fits the foot perfectly. There is also the Contagrip TA outsole and the CDG branding on the mid-panel.

  • COMME des GARCONS Technical Salomon Sportstyle Cross Silhouette Price
  • COMME des GARCONS Technical Salomon Sportstyle Cross Silhouette 2
  • COMME des GARCONS Technical Salomon Sportstyle Cross Silhouette

You can purchase all styles from COMME des GARÇONS. Available later in select stores. 

