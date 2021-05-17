Estrema Fulminea electric hypercar has over 2000 horsepower

It seems like automotive manufacturers worldwide want to prove that electric hypercars are faster than their traditional gasoline-powered brethren. A new fully electric hypercar with huge amounts of horsepower has debuted called the Estrema Fulminea. The all-electric hypercar has all-wheel drive and produces over 2000 bhp from its four electric motors.

The car will be made in an extremely limited production run, with some customers scheduled to take delivery of their vehicles in the second half of 2023. One key difference between the Estrema Fulminea hypercar and other fully electric hypercars like the Rimac C_Two, and Lotus Evija is that the Estrema Fulminea will use a combination of solid-state lithium battery packs and ultracapacitors.

The electrical system will have 100kWh and a driving range of 323 miles based on the WLTP testing methodology. If the manufacturer can meet its promise, this car could well be the very first solid-state battery electric vehicle on the market.

The battery pack would be mounted in a carbon composite enclosure behind the seats with the ultracapacitors on the front axles to grab more power from regenerative braking. Many of the details on the vehicle are unannounced, but the company has promised a curb weight of 1500 kilograms and extremely fast charge times.







As for performance, Estrema says the car can reach 200 mph in under 10 seconds. The company plans to build 61 examples, and pricing is unannounced. We can bet the car will be in the seven-figure price range as many fully electric hypercars are. Presumably, more information will be available closer to launch. The car has a bit of Ferrari mixed with Corvette C8 styling in the front to our eyes.