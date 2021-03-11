New Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class lands later this year

Mercedes-Benz is offering details on its ultra-luxurious Maybach S-Class sedan that will land at US dealerships in mid-2021. Mercedes says the high-end luxury car will start at $184,900 and promises that the Mercedes-Maybach brand is “the manifestation of sophisticated luxury in its most advanced form.” The vehicle combines the technology from the flagship model with the exclusivity and luxury of the Maybach brand.

There are a number of Maybach-exclusive features, including a distinctive front bumper and grille featuring vertical chrome livers and Maybach lettering. The vehicle is offered with a series of exclusive wheels and finishing details like an engine hood trim strip and an illuminated Maybach emblem on the c-pillar. The interior features a new 12.8-inch OLED multimedia touchscreen display in the center console.

Five additional screens are arrayed in the front and rear to meet the needs of the driver and passengers. Mercedes integrates its second-generation MBUX infotainment system with advanced voice control and additional processing power. The system can be activated via biometric authentication using a fingerprint sensor, voice control, or facial recognition.

Mercedes-Maybach also integrates nine near-ear speakers into the front seats allowing only the driver to hear navigation instructions. LED ambient lighting and other touches are added to the interior. A 3D driver display includes a 3D instrument cluster and augmented reality head-up display. A full suite of advanced active and passive driver assistance systems are featured, including a 360-degree surround-view camera with a rearview assist feature for easier parking.

The Maybach S-Class does have the ability to autonomously maintain speed and regulate the distance from the traffic in front of the car. Other features include a new 4D surround sound system, rear-seat airbags, and rear-axle steering as standard. One of the new safety features is a rear seat airbag designed to reduce the impact on the head and neck area of passengers wearing seatbelts during a collision. The car has a seven-inch longer wheelbase than the regular S-Class and features AIRMATIC suspension. An electrified V-8 biturbo engine makes 496 horsepower and 516 pound-foot of torque. Pricing starts at $184,900 plus $1050 destination charge.