Extra Butter x Saucony Shadow 600 dropping soon

Christmas Day may be over but we know the holiday shopping season isn’t done yet. Well, there is no such thing as a shopping break for sneakerheads.

But you may be done with flashy sneakers for now so you could be on the lookout for more simple designs. They don’t always have to be neutral. This Extra Butter x Saucony collab may be something to consider.

Extra Butter and Saucony Collaboration

Extra Butter has partnered with Saucony to design a pair that would celebrate the White Rabbit character from Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. The pair reminds us of the idea of going “down the rabbit hole”.

The color palette of the sneakers is basic white, black, blue, and red. The base is white, going across the upper with a mix of sport mesh, pig suede, and premium leather. On the tongue, there is a white rabbit instead of the running man logo of Saucony.

The Extra Butter x Saucony Shadow 600 is only one product from the Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland collection. More items will be released including sweatpants, hoodie, T-shirt, and even a deck of cards.

Extra Butter x Saucony Shadow 600 Design

Bernie Gross from Extra Butter had this to say about the collaboration with Saucony:

“In an age of information overload and technology influenced social behavior, we’re seeing a shift in questioning one’s purpose, identity and even how one can alter reality and truth around them. We’re seeing people utilize the web to dig deeper into knowledge, while others look to disconnect and explore within their subconscious for spiritual or psychedelic enlightenment. Though this shoe design is simple at first glance, there are nuances that elevate the design and speak to willingness to discover.”

The Extra Butter x Saucony Shadow 600 will be available on January 7, 2022. No word on pricing and exact market release yet but we’ll let you know soon.