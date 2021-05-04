Harley-Davidson reincarnates Electra Glide as limited edition classic

Harley Davidson has seen a metamorphic shift in its evolution with expansion in uncharted waters to give the brand cult more reasons to buy the two-wheeler. The best example is their foray into electric bike market with rides like Pan America 1250, Serial1 or LiveWire.

In parallel, the brand keeps reintroducing its iconic models to give riders the classic taste of riding a cruiser bike. Their latest offering being the Icon Collection which reinvents the 1969 Electra Glide motorcycle.

2021 Electra Glide Revival Model

The Icon Collection will keep adding new remakes of the old classics, and the 2021 Electra Glide Revival is the first one in the collection. The bike is characterized by the contrasting hi-fi blue and black paint job, and highlighted by the white batwing-like fairing and side cases.

The nostalgic charm of the 1969 Electra Glide is apparent in the solo seat (black-and-white), graphics and the vintage logos, along with the white-walled tires and chrome handrail. It truly carries the spirit of Gran American Touring with the Harley-Davidson DNA embedded deep into its make.

Fusion of modern features and classic looks

The Electra Glide Revival motorcycle is based on the single-spar Harley-Davidson Touring frame to take on the weight of the powerful 1,868cc Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine (having 158 Nm torque) and the massive luggage. The ride is designed for controlled smooth commute to the countryside thanks to the single knob hydraulic adjust for the pre-load of shock absorbers on the rear.

Urban riders will be attracted to the motorbike since it has Boom! Box GTS infotainment system having an advanced touchscreen, dual speakers and advanced navigation. The system is fully compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Plus you get the luxury of hands-free voice controlled support for headsets.

The Electra Glide Revival is all set to hit the roads in the near future in limited 1500 examples. It will carry a price tag of $29,199 courtesy the bigger motor and its special status as a limited edition version of the classic ride.