Hennessey McLaren 765LT rocks 1000 horsepower

It doesn’t matter if it’s a pickup or exotic sports car; Hennessey aims to make everything the company lays hands-on faster than it was when it arrived. The company is currently bragging about the most potent McLaren it’s ever offered with 1000 horsepower under the hood. The car is the Hennessey McLaren 765LT.

One interesting tidbit to surface from Hennessey’s time with the standard McLaren 765LT is that the British automaker is underrating the car from the factory. In testing, the dyno showed the car made 765 horsepower to the rear wheels. That would equate to about 865 bhp at the crank.

After the Hennessey crew began massaging the exotic car, the 1000 horsepower number delivered a 0-60 mph time of 2.1 seconds. That makes it the quickest and most powerful McLaren offered by the company. Anyone with enough coin to buy the McLaren 765LT will likely not balk at the $24,950 Hennessey’s upgrades cost.

The upgrades include high flow air filters, factory ECU recalibration, Hennessey stainless steel downpipe, installation, all required gaskets and fluids, exterior emblems, and a serial number plaque for the dash and engine bay. The car retains its stock exterior, which is already flamboyant to begin with.

















The 765LT starts at $358,000. For those wondering, McLaren rates the car for 755 horsepower and 590 pound-foot of torque from the factory. The dry weight is 2709 pounds, and only 765 will be produced. The production numbers make this one of the rarer McLaren cars, and versions with the Hennessey upgrades will be even rarer.