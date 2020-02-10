Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Rockies Limited Edition Exclusively for the New Aspen Boutique

With Hublot turning four decades old this year, we can expect some exclusive timepieces from this brand. Founded in 1980, Hublot has mastered the art of giving us fusion pieces, and the upcoming Baselworld in April, holds the promise of some more beauties to watch out for.

Today, we are discussing the Hublot Aspen Boutique-exclusive Spirit of Big Bang. You are right to ponder the logic behind opening a boutique in a non-commercial location, but Hublot’s role as the official timekeeper of Aspen Snowmass, which happens to be a prestigious ski destinations, explains the reasoning behind it.

This historic destination is the home to the first seasonal mono-brand boutique, given that Aspen is a unique destination with international visitors. Looks like the blueprint of the mountainside Hublot boutique in Courchevel 1850 in the French Alps and Zermatt in Switzerland will pave the way for something big in North America.

Roping in World Champion Ski Racer Bode Miller

When the focus is on skiing, it only makes sense to capitalize on the affluence of Olympic gold medalist and world champion ski racer, Bode Miller. Restricted to only twenty-five watches, this exclusive Big Bang Rockies Limited Edition is endorsed by ski racer Bode Miller.

Known for his skiing skills and affinity for the Alpine slopes, makes him the perfect face of the timepiece. Based on the design cues of the titanium Spirit of Big Bang, this new edition sports a bright white ceramic case. What really elevates the looks, according to me, are the contrasting blue subdials and the integrated rubber strap in blue. The effect of this combination reminds you of the perfect blue skies and fresh snow on the slopes.

The New Rockies Edition

Crafted in the signature tonneau-shape of a typical Spirit of Big Bang, Hublot manages to make an impact with the white ceramic finish, as aesthetically its not drab or too glossy. Measuring 42mm across, the dial fits perfectly on most wrists.

Technically sound and sporty in its finish, under the dial is a classy, in-house-produced HUB4700 calibre, automatic chronograph movement. Although Bode Miller has not played a big role in the designing of the Aspen edition, he does have the black ceramic Big Bang designed in 2011, under his name. Retailing at $26,700, this is a watch to look out for.