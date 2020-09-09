Angelus’ sporty U41 watches boast skeletonized flying tourbillon movement

Exhibiting the graphic structure of its movement in a series of black and transparent segments, the watch highlights its sporty vibrant facade with complementing glooms of Orange or Blue ring in respective versions.

With its 125 years of legendry history into innovative and extraordinary horology, the high-end Swiss watchmaker Angelus still remains a desirable brand name amongst the collectors. The brand proffers a balance between contemporary designs, comfortable wearing experience on the wrist.

Sporty watch at a glance

New Angelus U41 watch comes in two versions of Orange or Blue chapter ring with a complimenting rubber strap in the same dominating color. The watch is sturdily placed in a 42mm grade 5 titanium case with a thickness of 10 mm and black coating on the case band.

The skeletonized dial is covered by anti-reflective Sapphire crystal and feature indexes treated in either orange or blue. The Super-LumiNova treated hands are sandblasted with colored tip. The sporty watch strikes a perfect balance between robustness and openwork detailing with its dual beamed plates and bridge design.

Movement and other technicalities

The Angelus U41 is powered by an in-house caliber A-300 hand wound tourbillon movement comprising 23 jewels and one-minute flying tourbillon. The A-300 beats at 28,800 vph at frequency of 4Hz providing the watch a power reserve of 60 hours.

Water-resistant up to 30 meters, the U41’s appearance is accentuated by its notched bezel and rubber strap matched to the core. The watch is a blend of technical ingenious, sporty looks, and comfortable design, which one can wear for all occasions and never fail to impress. Limited to 50 watches, 25 in each color, the Angelus U41s will be priced at about $35,000 each.