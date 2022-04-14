The best office fragrances for men in 2022

You don’t need to be a business mogul or a celebrity to look great. You can simply invest in a statement fragrance that suits your personality and makes you feel like the most successful man in the room. When you find a perfume that you love, you can wear it wherever you go, even to the office. A great cologne will keep your colleagues charmed and will get you noticed.

There are so many options to choose from when it comes to men’s fragrances that can be worn to the office. Mind you, your office scent should not be too exotic. It should contain notes that keep you smelling nice, fresh, and energetic all day long. Read on to find the best office fragrances you can try this year.

Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio for Men

Rich in light, aquatic nuances mixed with jasmine fragrances, crisp rock rose, rosemary and fruity persimmon, Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio is probably the best fragrance you can find for everyday use. Dripping with sophistication and freshness, this cologne is infused with the aqua aspect of nature. It features an elevating scent that will make you feel more confident and charismatic. The base notes contain cinnamon and the essence of the invigorating sea breeze. It lasts for long hours and you can wear it all year long.

Yves Saint Laurent L’Homme Eau de Toilette

Featuring key aromatic notes of citrus and warm spice, Yves Saint Laurent L’Homme is an ideal fragrance for a variety of uses. Its mild and subtle premium aromas make it a versatile cologne. You can wear this designer fragrance to the office without being overwhelming. It comprises fresh notes of ginger, sandalwood, basil blossoms, white pepper, Tahitian Vetiver, amber wood, bergamot, violet leaves, Tonka bean, and cedar. The delicate yet masculine scent is perfect to be worn every day, all year round.

Bleu de Chanel for Men

The French house is known for its fashion products for both men and women. Its Bleu de Chanel for men is one of the best office perfumes. It can be worn for any occasion effortlessly. The designer scent comes in a bottle with a magnetic lid that helps it snap back into place as you place it back. It is infused with notes of lemon, grapefruit, pink pepper, mint, nutmeg, ginger, Vetiver, incense, sandalwood, and patchouli. The blend of fresh and woody aromas will keep you sharp, smart, and attentive.

Hugo Boss Bottled

A classic Hugo Boss, Bottled has a chivalrous aroma that you can wear and use as your office cologne. It contains fragrance notes of apple, wood, vanilla, mint, musk, jasmine, oak, tea tree essence, and aqua. The scent is long-lasting with its fruity and fresh aroma. Hugo Boss Bottled will leave you feeling fresh, confident, and smart. You can wear it during spring and summer. The perfume is a versatile wear that you can wear every day, for professional meetings and special occasions.

Christian Dior Eau Sauvage

Eau Sauvage is a versatile scent that can be used in all seasons. It is infused with raw notes of bergamot and pepper, Sauvage has a subtle woody base to offer some indicative heat. With its poster boy Johnny Depp, this perfume offers a fascinating fusion of scents that will last for hours. It combines the freshness of mandarin with warm tones of Tonka beans and sandalwood. The fragrance has been inspired by wilderness under a blue night sky, paired with intense scents of crackling fire rising into the air.