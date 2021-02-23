Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric CUV officially debuts

Earlier this month, we talked a bit about the Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric CUV when the automaker teased a shot of its interior. Hyundai has now officially unveiled the IONIQ 5 in a virtual world premiere outlining all the details of the attractive electric vehicle. One of the key features of the EV is high-performance and very fast multi-charging modes supporting both 400V and 800V charging.

Hyundai also integrated a mode called Vehicle-to-Load which can turn the car into a massive charger on wheels. IONIQ 5 is built on the Hyundai dedicated BEV architecture called the Electric-Global Modular Platform, allowing it to have unique proportions and an elongated wheelbase. The car has an innovative interior design and uses eco-friendly materials throughout.

The vehicle’s wheelbase is over 3000mm, with Hyundai saying the extended wheelbase required a more sophisticated approach to translate the length into a contemporary EV. The front of the vehicle has the first clamshell hood minimizing panel gaps for improved aerodynamics. The vehicle also has a front bumper that is V-shaped and has distinctive daytime running lights.

The sides of the vehicle feature flush automatic door handles to provide clean surface styling and improve aerodynamics. Lots of effort was put into aerodynamics to help the vehicle achieve further driving distance with an optimized wheel design in 20-inch diameter, which are the largest ever fitted to a Hyundai EV.















The interior is extremely attractive, with a movable center console able to slide back as much as 140mm, known as the Universal Island. The EV floor is flat and, combined with the moving center console, allows more freedom of movement inside the vehicle. The electronically adjustable front seats can recline to an optimal angle to deliver a weightless feeling to occupants. The vehicle will be offered in 58 kWh or 72.6 kWh battery pack versions with either rear-only or front and rear motors. The maximum driving range with two-wheel drive and the larger battery pack is up to 480 kilometers. Pricing is unannounced, but the vehicle will be available in select regions starting in the first half of 2021.