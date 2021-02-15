Hyundai IONIQ 5 interior teased ahead of the world premiere

Hyundai has a line of electrified vehicles in the IONIQ range currently available. The automaker has a new vehicle coming called the IONIQ 5. The company released a picture of its plush looking interior ahead of the vehicle’s official virtual world premier event. That virtual world premiere is slated to happen on February 23.

Hyundai says the interior is furnished with sustainable materials and textiles, including eco-processed leather, bio paint, and natural and recycled fibers. IONIQ 5 will use a dedicated BEV platform that allows a long wheelbase and flat floors compared to midsize CUVs that use a conventional powertrain. The special platform allowed for a “breakthrough” interior design for a vehicle.

The interior was inspired by a “Living Space” theme allowing the designers to offer an interior not previously available in an automobile. We can’t tell much in the single image that Hyundai has shared, but the seating surfaces certainly look plush in what appears to be a two-tone white and gray color scheme.

A shot of the center console shows there is no shifter, and it appears that the instrument cluster is all digital. One interesting design feature of the IONIQ 5 is that driver and passengers are able to quickly enter and exit the cabin on either side in a narrow parking space thanks to a center console that slides back and forth.

Both the driver and front passenger seats have leg rests, allowing passengers to relax while the vehicle is charging. Seats can also be repositioned, making it easier for adults in the front to help children or pets in the backseats. At this time, there are no hard details on the powertrain itself, including driving range or battery size.