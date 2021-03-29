Jeep to place 4xe EV chargers on trailheads

Jeep has announced that it will establish a Jeep 4xe Charging Network in conjunction with Electrify America to provide electric vehicle charging at off-road trailheads. The charging stations are meant to top off Jeep’s 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicles such as the Wrangler 4xe. The automaker notes that Jeep 4xe owners will receive free charging at the charging stations via a custom mobile app.

The first charging stations will be placed on some of the most iconic Jeep trails in the country, including Moab, Rubicon Trail, and Big Bear. The first of the charging stations will be operational in the spring. The automaker notes additional charging stations will be operational around the country by the end of 2021.

The additional charging stations will be located near Jeep Badge of Honor trails. Owners of Wrangler 4xe models will be able to earn a Badge of Honor for their vehicles via an off-road rewards program. All of the 4xe Charging Stations will be either directly connected to the power grid or use solar power to generate electricity to charge the vehicles.

Other than the already confirmed Rubicon Trail, Big Bear, and Moab sites, the location of future charging stations will be announced in the future. All of the charging stations will be Level 2 charging capable. That means the small 17 kilowatt-hour battery pack in the Wrangler 4xe can be fully recharged in about two hours.

Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid SUVs have an all-electric driving range of 21 miles and deliver 49 MPGe. Wrangler 4xe’s hybrid powertrain delivers 375 horsepower and 470 pounds-feet of torque. Pricing for the Sahara 4xe starts at $47,995, with the Rubicon 4xe starting at $51,695. The vehicles are eligible for a $7500 federal tax credit, and the MSRP’s don’t include the $1495 destination charge.