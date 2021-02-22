Cars

Karma GS-6 is designed to be more affordable

February 22, 2021

Karma Automotive produces luxury electric vehicles at its facility in Southern California. The company has been producing an electrified car called the Revero GT that is a more expensive vehicle aiming at people shopping for a high-end vehicle. The automaker has now announced a new series called the GS-6 that retains the same design as the Revero GT but comes in at a more affordable price point.

Karma Automotive says the combination of design, driving pleasure, and technology along with an “aggressively-priced MSRP” will make the GS-6 a strong competitor in the luxury electric vehicle segment. The vehicle probably isn’t what most would think of as affordable, ringing in at a starting price of $83,900.

GS-6 buyers will have the option of three versions of the car, including standard, luxury, and sport. A fully electric version will available later in the year the starting price of $79,900. The line of electric vehicles is available with multiple convenience and safety features, including an Advanced Driver Assistance System with adaptive cruise control, lane keeping support, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.

The car also has a 360-degree Surround View camera system and parking distance monitoring system. A haptic steering wheel controls audio and phone functions along with cameras, driving modes, and adaptive cruise control along with the three-mode regenerative braking system.

GS-6 EVs feature heated power side-view mirrors, eight airbags, anti-theft alarm, OTA remote diagnostics and update functionality, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The vehicle is covered with an 8-year/80,000-mile powertrain limited warranty and a four-year/50,000 miles new vehicle warranty. A 4-year/50,000-mile roadside assistance program is also included. The vehicle is powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine mated to an onboard generator sending electricity to the 400 kW dual-motor propulsion system. The car has 536 horsepower and 550 pound-foot of torque.

