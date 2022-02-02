KAWS x Sacai x Nike Blazer Low Reed dropping very soon

Who doesn’t know KAWS? The popular brand is actually the American artist Brian Donelly more known for his vinyl figure toys. They’re sought after by art collectors especially those designs part of different collaborations.

For the sneakerheads and hardcore fans of KAWS, this new pair is for you: KAWS x sacai x Nike Blazer Low Reed. It’s not just KAWS. It’s also a product of Sacai and Nike. Don’t be confused. Three top brands teamed up to come up with this creation.

KAWS x Sacai Latest Collaboration

Sacai x Nike sneakers have been around for some time. We have seen a few pairs but this is new. It’s not exactly designed by KAWS himself but by the Japanese luxury fashion brand’s founder herself Chitose Abe.

Specifically, the Nike Blazer Low get redesigned into KAWS and Sacai-style. It’s a mix of bright and neutral tones for a cleaner look, accentuated with fun colors. The side panels show some brown leather. The exterior tongues are also earth-toned.

KAWS x sacai x Nike Blazer Low Reed Design

The insoles and overlays are white. Notice the Swooshes that have been stacked—teal over beige. Near the throat are pink and light blue overlays. The shoelaces are beige and red for accent.

The famous XX branding is found on different locations: forefoot (midsoles), insoles, and the tongues. For that additional wow factor, the pair comes in a special black box designed with KAWS and sacai branding.

The KAWS x sacai x Nike Blazer Low Reed will be available soon. No word on pricing but check SNKRS regularly.